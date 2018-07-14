World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. France
  5. Reid Brewin Architects
  6. 2011
  7. Global Switch Data Centre / Reid Brewin Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Global Switch Data Centre / Reid Brewin Architects

  • 09:00 - 14 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Global Switch Data Centre / Reid Brewin Architects
Save this picture!
Global Switch Data Centre / Reid Brewin Architects, © Jerome Epaillard
© Jerome Epaillard

© Jerome Epaillard © Jerome Epaillard © Jerome Epaillard © Jerome Epaillard + 12

Save this picture!
© Jerome Epaillard
© Jerome Epaillard

Text description provided by the architects. Reid Brewin Architects assisted one of the world’s leading carrier and cloud neutral data centre providers, Global Switch to design a major extension to their Paris campus. The new data centre, Paris West, was built adjacent to their existing Paris East data centre, with the campus now providing over 50,000m2 of space over six levels, making it one of the largest data centre campus’ in France. The project also included the refurbishment of Paris East in order to free-up underused areas. Furthermore, the entrance hall and atrium were completely reworked to create a series of dynamic spaces and to provide a setting for a sculpture by artist Chris Fox.

Save this picture!
© Jerome Epaillard
© Jerome Epaillard

The data centre has been designed in a sober, monolithic style in order that the volumes integrate harmoniously with the urban landscape. Since the site is next to the new Parc des Impressionnistes, particular attention was paid to the facade treatment. This high tech building has a pure and elegant architectural form. Its facade consists of thin metal louvres and vertical spines which highlight the building’s structure. The louvres refer to the concept of ventilation, which is one of the primary functions of the building’s skin - to expel waste heat from the computers and to allow cool air to enter from outside to cool the plant. The copper colour echoes the huge quantity of copper cabling used throughout the building.

Save this picture!
© Jerome Epaillard
© Jerome Epaillard
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Jerome Epaillard
© Jerome Epaillard

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Reid Brewin Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Refurbishment France
Cite: "Global Switch Data Centre / Reid Brewin Architects" 14 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896661/global-switch-data-centre-reid-brewin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »