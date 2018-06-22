World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Mexico
  5. OC4 Constructores
  6. 2017
  7. Atelier Zarate / OC4 Constructores

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Atelier Zarate / OC4 Constructores

  • 11:00 - 22 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Atelier Zarate / OC4 Constructores
Save this picture!
Atelier Zarate / OC4 Constructores, © Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes

© Patrick López Jaimes © Patrick López Jaimes © Patrick López Jaimes © Patrick López Jaimes + 26

  • Architects

    OC4 Constructores

  • Location

    Av. 37 Poniente No. 705 Interior 7 Colonia Gabriel Pastor 1era Sección 72420 Puebla, Puebla, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Juan José Orta Montes, Juan José Orta Cabrera

  • Collaborating Architects

    Sandra Vivanco, Andres Archundia, Marizol Moreno, Leorlyne Shankey, Mariana Ruiz

  • Site Area

    738.00 m2

  • Area

    594.35 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Patrick López Jaimes
Save this picture!
© Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes

Text description provided by the architects. The guiding idea of the project arises from the specific need of the chef Fernando Zarate to create a place to host his cooking studio in which to experiment with ingredients, techniques and technology to present his guests with unique dishes.

Save this picture!
© Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes

El Atelier was designed over a construction site that was originally a household then adapted to become a breakfast diner. The current project kept a good number of the existing spaces; the new architectonic concept was approached by conceiving the users of the place immersed into the dining experience as a whole. Each corner of the site has a purpose and provides the guests with a personal and exclusive experience of the place.  

Save this picture!
© Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes

This experiencing approach defines the place and design; those aspects give a first glance and create the prefect preamble for the user. The neutral colors intend to transmit a sensation of simplicity and elegance at the same time, wood breaks with the coldness of the space by giving it a warming touch while the green accents reflected by the peaceful water become witnesses of each moment.

Save this picture!
© Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes

The simplicity of the structure and the walls of the place, make allegory of the dinnerware where dishes are served, while state of the art engineering technology such as the automation of some of the systems and top of the notch equipment are imperceptible to the users, those elements are the ingredients which make the project breathe and come to life.

Save this picture!
© Patrick López Jaimes
© Patrick López Jaimes

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Renovation Mexico
Cite: "Atelier Zarate / OC4 Constructores" [Atelier Zárate / OC4 Constructores] 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896531/atelier-zarate-oc4-constructores/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »