World
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 2 of 23Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 3 of 23Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 4 of 23Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 5 of 23Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Aarau, Switzerland
  • Architects: Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KEIM, Hunziker Schreinerei, Kästli Storen, Liapor, Nuprotec, Semadeni Glasbetonbau
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 2 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The existing apartment and commercial building dating from 1900 was part of a protected building ensemble situated in the city center. The task was to converse in this building. During an extensive analysis of said building’s structure, planners determined that the historical structure was in a poor state.

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 10 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The committee for urban design and the committee for the preservation of historical buildings in the county agreed that a new building is an appropriate solution.

The design was based on the idea that the new building should continue to be part of the existing ensemble, which was a set of three attached houses.

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 5 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 19 of 23
Ground Floor

The characteristics of the ensemble are the horizontal arrangement, the sectioning into three parts; base, middle and roof section, and the mural openings in the façade with standing window formats. The typologies were included and interpreted in a contemporary fashion. The structuring of the building happens through outward shifted offsets.

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 7 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The façade made of insulation concrete, a material of one substance only, offers a constructive analogy toward the existing buildings. Untreated timber windows and slender pull-out blinds complement this reserved, high-quality, and noble appearance.

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 9 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 21 of 23
Third Floor
Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 15 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

The lower ground receives light via skylights, and the ground floor will be used for gastronomy. The upper floors can easily be sectioned and will therefore be used for commercial purposes. The top floors contain two apartments.

Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects - Image 6 of 23
Courtesy of Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Project location

Address:Bahnhofstrasse, 5000 Aarau, Switzerland

Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Cite: "Bahnhofstrasse Aarau Building Refurbishment / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects" 02 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

