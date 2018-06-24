World
  Water Park Aqualagon / Jacques Ferrier Architecture

Water Park Aqualagon / Jacques Ferrier Architecture

  05:00 - 24 June, 2018
Water Park Aqualagon / Jacques Ferrier Architecture
Water Park Aqualagon / Jacques Ferrier Architecture, © Didier Boy De La Tour
© Didier Boy De La Tour

© Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly + 26

  • Other contributors

    C&E Ingénierie, Envelope and structure Engineering, Interscene Thierry Huau, Landscaper, Sensual City Studio, Lifeguard station design

  • Consultants

    Transsolar High Environmental, Quality assistance, Inex Fluids, Artella Economist, Peutz Acoustician, Atelier Audibert Lightening

  • Client

    Villages Nature Paris

  • Certification

    HQE certification (High Quality Environmental standard) sport facilities swimming pool V2 Exceptional level

  • Prices

    BIM Tekla France 2014 engineering project, WAF 2016 mention “Highly Commended”, A+Award 2017 popular choice winner, Trophées Bois Ile-de-France 2018
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The direction of the winds and the path of the sun have determined the floor plan for our project. Protected from cold north-easterly winter winds, nestling up to the forest, the aquatic park opens towards the west to make the most of cool breezes in warm weather.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Looking out to the south-west, the aquatic park is bathed in light throughout the year. It is oriented so as to receive as much sunlight as possible in winter, while protecting itself from excessive exposure to the sun through its terraces in summer.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Like an origami sculpture, our proposal for the aquatic park resembles an unfolding landscape, culminating at around 35m: it is a built landscape, rising into the sky. The structure is clearly visible from the surrounding area - it becomes a point of reference and a symbol of Villages Nature.

Diagram
Diagram

This new type of landmark contrasts with the relatively at topography. It is not an element which has been imposed on the landscape, but an extension of the landscape itself.

© Hugo Deniau
© Hugo Deniau

Located by a large expanse of water, the aquatic park looks like a world that has emerged from the lake. It is an aerial construction, layering hanging gardens, playing with water and transparency. The terraces are open to walkers, and are used to oxygenate the waters of the lake. The new landscape is composed of waterfalls, mist, steam and aquatic plants.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The unique character of our proposal, which blurs the lines between landscape and built environment, creates a beacon, visible from all parts of Villages Nature. By day and by night, the aquatic park becomes a major icon of the site.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The origami structure is open to the public, it becomes an extension of the aquatic facilities: our proposal offers a new experience to visitors exploring this built landscape. The structure presents a stunning vantage point over the inside of the aquatic park and offers spectacular views of Villages Nature and the wider landscape.

© Hugo Deniau
© Hugo Deniau

A circuit offers a walk surround the building, extending the board walk promenade. A lift offers the occasion to climb to the top of the walk to enjoy the view.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Cite: "Water Park Aqualagon / Jacques Ferrier Architecture" 24 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896522/water-park-aqualagon-jacques-ferrier-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

