'The Hyperloop Suburb': Louise Braverman on the Future of Suburban Living

How do we want to live? Should we lean towards a turbulent metropolitan life with an all-inclusive advantage, or should we favor the composed suburban life with sufficient services? What if architects and urbanists were able to implement some of these all-inclusive services into disregarded areas of the suburbs? In the latest installment of PLANE—SITE’s short video series of the Time-Space-Existence exhibition, Louise Braverman Architect, a New York-based firm, explores the utopic and dynamic vision of the future of suburbs, and how Hyperloop technology could breathe a new life into these often overlooked places.

Suburbs are often thought of as family-oriented, characterless places. Ironically, the majority of citizens choose to live and raise families in the suburbs instead of the city, regardless of how advanced urban areas are. Architect Louise Braverman believes that implementing the Hyperloop technology into suburbs will develop “aesthetically delightful, digitally driven, pluralist communities.” Her exhibition offers a glimpse of what the future of suburbs could look like.

Save this picture! The Hyperloop Suburb Exhibition. Image Courtesy of PLANE—SITE

Hyperloop is a new transportation system that uses the speed of airplanes in ground-level travel. This high-speed vehicle has already been proposed by US entrepreneur Elon Musk and Britain’s Sir Richard Branson, who claims that Hyperloop will be “the future of one big, important part of travel.” Branson’s proposed Virgin Hyperloop One is expected to have a top speed of more than 670 mph.

Save this picture! Virgin Hyperloop One. Image Courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop One

Save this picture! Virgin Hyperloop One. Image Courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop One

Braverman urges “all those who are creating the Hyperloop transportation to also think about the people who will be using this technology, how they want to live, where they want to live, and how their needs will be met along the way.” We can’t help but raise the question upon ourselves: is this how we want to live?

News via: PLANE—SITE