Nature Lovers Can Live Off-The-Grid With This Portable, Self-Powered Pod

The uncontrollable roar of construction sites, the chaotic city streets, the monotony of spending more than 8 hours a day in a cubicle… All these daily grinds can take a toll on the human body and mind. Retreating into nature sounds liberating, however, our dependence on technology makes living off-the-grid almost impossible. Well, what if you could keep your modern lifestyle and sleep in a house hidden in the forest?

IO Houses created The SPACE, a versatile and innovative housing project for people who love nature and want to preserve it, just as much as they love contemporary, luxurious living.

The SPACE is a housing project, developed with the utmost respect for nature. These unimposing structures have “environmentally-sensitive” living spaces made out of premium materials. Wood, wool, glass, and metal were used to create each house, disregarding any use of harmful synthetic materials. Thanks to its all-inclusive design, the SPACE does not bind you to any location. The house can be placed by a lake, on a hill, or even in the middle of a forest, without corrupting the utility networks or the surrounding plantation.

We didn’t just create a house; we created a piece of livable art designed to exist both in nature and as a part of nature. The SPACE by IO House is the future of modern living – a living space that considers environment and its surroundings first and foremost without sacrificing comfort or style.

-IO House

The project is a “perfect blend of technology and art." With its modern designs and fine details, it has been developed by some of the world’s leading housing technology specialists, creating electronic solutions for modern housing structures. Its innovations provide every homeowner full access and control of the house, even if the owner is out of town. Whether it’s controlling the heating settings, energy consumption, or viewing the weather reports, managing the house is just a click of a button away.

The SPACE is the result of taking functional approach to product development. This combination of form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty. Every detail, every fitting, every room is carefully analyzed and designed to contribute to the overall appeal of The SPACE, which is now regarded as a state of the art standard in modern housing.

-IO House

News via: IO House