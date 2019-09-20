World
  CAM Ampliamento residenziale / ACA Amore Campione Architettura

CAM Ampliamento residenziale / ACA Amore Campione Architettura

  17:00 - 20 September, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
CAM Ampliamento residenziale / ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura

Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura

  Coordination and Project

    Sebastiano Amore, Angela M. Campione, Corrado Gioia

  Collaborators

    Claudio Zampaglione, Annamaria Pisani, Luciano Gioia, Bruna D'Agata

  Concept and Model

    Michele Versaci, Federica Basile

  Work Direction

    Sebastiano Amore
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura

Text description provided by the architects. CAM is the project of transformation of an abandoned technical space placed on the top floor of a residential building in Catania (Sicily). The site is very high potential thanks to the large terrace that offers both a view of the city centre and a view of the volcano Etna.

Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Axonometry
Axonometry
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The concept was about the addition of three simple volumes, a linear glass hallway and two wooden cubes covered with a metal sheet. These cubes are made to contain dining room and bedroom, whereas the glass hallway is thought to describe an ideal direction to lead the guest look towards the city view.

Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Axonometry
Axonometry
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The new apartment is about 100 sq. m. organised in several interior levels: the floating floor helps to divide the space with different heights, and at the same time can adapt itself to the existing ones. The structure is eventually mixed, made of concrete in the existing part and in wood and steel in the new addition.

Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Courtesy of ACA Amore Campione Architettura

ACA Amore Campione Architettura
