Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam

Houses • Ramat Hasharon, Israel Architects: Lilian Benshoam

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Elad Gonen

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Axolight Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. Lilian Benshoam Architect designed this villa inspired by rationalist architecture and Bauhaus style, that are the main feature of Tel Aviv buildings. Even if the house externally looks like a box with simple and regular lines, inside the situation is simply the opposite: the main shape used is the circle, in fact we could find it in the spiral staircase, in U-light suspended lamps and in the circular skylights.

From these windows on the roof a wonderful light filters in the house and the whole structure seems unburdened, also our U-light lamps, composed by two aluminium components, contribute to the lightness idea.