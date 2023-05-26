Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam

  Curated by María Francisca González
Ramat Hasharon, Israel
  Architects: Lilian Benshoam
  Year:  2017
  Photographs
    Photographs:Elad Gonen
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Axolight
Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam - Image 2 of 38
© Elad Gonen

Text description provided by the architects. Lilian Benshoam Architect designed this villa inspired by rationalist architecture and Bauhaus style, that are the main feature of Tel Aviv buildings. Even if the house externally looks like a box with simple and regular lines, inside the situation is simply the opposite: the main shape used is the circle, in fact we could find it in the spiral staircase, in U-light suspended lamps and in the circular skylights.

Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam - Image 4 of 38
© Elad Gonen
Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam - Image 36 of 38
Sections 01
Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam - Image 3 of 38
© Elad Gonen

From these windows on the roof a wonderful light filters in the house and the whole structure seems unburdened, also our U-light lamps, composed by two aluminium components, contribute to the lightness idea.

Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam - Image 12 of 38
© Elad Gonen

Materials

Steel Concrete

