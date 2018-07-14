World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Moriq
  6. 2017
  7. Villa 430 / Moriq

Villa 430 / Moriq

  • 20:00 - 14 July, 2018
Villa 430 / Moriq
Villa 430 / Moriq, Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

Courtesy of Moriq Courtesy of Moriq Courtesy of Moriq Courtesy of Moriq + 25

  • Architects

    Moriq

  • Location

    Hyderabad, India

  • Lead Architects

    Riyaz Quraishi, Simeen Quraishi

  • Area

    17006.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

Text description provided by the architects. Earlier Joint Family Homes were a common feature in India but they have dwindled over the years.  Few homes have more than two generations living under the same roof. The residence was built over a massive 1900 sq yard plot and is all about family time and relationships.

Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

This is a functional home where rustic elements meet luxury, spacious interiors, neutral palettes and loads of sunlight and more importantly, a home designed to bring the big joint family together while also giving each member their personal space.

Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

Even as one enters the residence, lush landscaping and a significant water body that takes a pivotal role in the house planning, welcome you inside.   The biggest challenge for the family was to make a plan that could tackle the large linear shape of the plot. The solution was, the first quarter of the plot is made into an independent apartment studio home for the parents who wanted a space of their own.   The first floor of the same house has identical rooms for the sons of the house and is interconnected to the main house by a bridge overlooking the main lawn and water body, which also is an interesting feature.

Floor plans
Floor plans

Right across the lawn, the brothers live with the rest of the family.  A beautiful semi-formal living room with a bar opens onto a massive lawn.  The indoor courtyard separates the room from the formal dining room and every corner in this residence is seamless and has a visual connect to the outdoor.  The living room is the favorite hangout spot for the family. They have a projector that converts the lawn’s wall into a large screen and is ideal for parties and the IPL season.  This wall again can be viewed from various points in the house including the bridge that connects both the houses.

Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

The ground floor also houses the informal living and dining areas and the guest bed room.  One flight up you arrive at the identical master bedrooms located next to each other that are fully functional, stylish and sleek with a double height ceiling and seamless bathroom.  The classy wallpapers, handpicked curious, art and even motorized sunroofs right above the bathtub are its main features. The best feature of the room is the wardrobe space that is double storied.  Apart from the aesthetics, big wardrobes are required as fashion is progressive. Be it occasion wear or weather conducive clothing, one needs a proper place to stack them and it is important to design to the requirement.

Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

Right across the master suites, the first floor has a little informal seating along with the daughter’s room.  From a bunk bed and study table to a camp tent, it’s all in here in pretty hues of pink. This first floor is where the bridge begins to the other side.  Even this little walkway has comfy sofas that make for an ideal evening tea spot for the family.

Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

The flooring is a combination of high luxury marble that’s infused with locally polished limestone and most of the furniture is imported from abroad.  From concrete finished walls to a large collection of art and knick-knacks, the house has it all, but nothing comes across as incongruous as it is in coherence with the theme and interiors.

Courtesy of Moriq
Courtesy of Moriq

About this office
Moriq
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

Cite: "Villa 430 / Moriq" 14 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896185/villa-430-moriq/> ISSN 0719-8884

