All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. Bernd Steinhuber
  6. 2018
  7. The Stoic City / Bernd Steinhuber + FIPE Architecture

The Stoic City / Bernd Steinhuber + FIPE Architecture

  • 05:00 - 13 July, 2018
The Stoic City / Bernd Steinhuber + FIPE Architecture
The Stoic City / Bernd Steinhuber + FIPE Architecture, © Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

© Aldrian Bischoff © Aldrian Bischoff © Aldrian Bischoff © Aldrian Bischoff + 16

© Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

Text description provided by the architects. At Light & Building 2018 in Frankfurt, visitors encountered XAL in a minimalistic abstract city. It is the background, it is essential.

Plan
Plan
© Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

A city is not merely the sum of its structures, its ambiance, its participants and how they shape it. It consists of stories. It consists of history. It consists of frontiers and limits. Where in earlier times there were walls made of stone, today is is capital that sets the boundaries. And it is the exclusivity of what lies within these boundaries that seems superficially desirable.

© Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

We absorb all of this, reduce it, abstract it. We tell the same stories of the city in different words. The stoic central square, the pathways, the buildings, the peaceful, almost private interior of the pavilions, staged entrances and a shoulder-high wall running all around. The view over this barrier is actually archetypal, and the need to engage with the “other” is a deeply-rooted need we all share. And for a brand, this is an opportunity.

© Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

It awakens the desire to take part, sparks interest in spaces for their light, and in space as a place for exchanges.
In minimalistic environments, it should always be light and its source that are the stars. This is the interplay that brings the product to life.

© Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

There is a trade fair outside the fence, and a special place behind that.
the fair within the fair.
The stoic city.

© Aldrian Bischoff
© Aldrian Bischoff

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bernd Steinhuber
Office
FIPE Architecture
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Germany
Cite: "The Stoic City / Bernd Steinhuber + FIPE Architecture" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896008/the-stoic-city-bernd-steinhuber-plus-fipe-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

