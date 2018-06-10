This Cave-Like Luxury Apartment is Planned for Australia's Gold Coast

Save this picture! Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture

Contreras Earl Architecture, in collaboration with the Sunland Group, designed a 44-story residential tower in Queensland, Australia. The "Hedges Pedestal," a two-story base and communal areas for residents, was conceived by Contreras Earl Architecture and draws inspiration from the coastal location of the site, its curving exterior façade which includes a sculptural anodized aluminium, resembles the curves of wind erosion on the sand.

The residential tower's location will play an important role in the urban landscape of the Gold Coast, marking a transition from the low-rise residential area of Mermaid Beach to the high-rises of Broadbeach. The "Pedestal" at ground level brings a human scale to the project, its low-slung, cave-like entrance appealing to the scale of the pedestrian.

The interior of the Pedestal resembles the inside of a rock-cave, its arches seemingly brushed into place by natural forces. The travertine material continues seamlessly from the exterior to the interior, creating a smooth transition into the space. The amenity level above mirrors the curves of the cave-like form below, but with a more rationalized geometry to transition into the spaces above, which have been designed by the developer, Sunland Group. The first-floor pool for the residents again creates a cavern condition that mirrors an experience in nature, while full-length windows offer a stunning view of the landscape outside.

Architects Contreras Earl Architecture

Client Sunland Group

Facade Engineers Werner Sobek, Stuttgart

CGI's Peter Sexty

Project Year 2018

News via: Contreras Earl Architecture