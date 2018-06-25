Southern Branch of Taiwan Palace Museum / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

-
Architects
LocationNo. 888, Gugong Boulevard, Taibao City, Chiayi County, Taiwan
Lead ArchitectsKris Yao
Project PrincipleKuo-Chien Shen
Project ManagerWinnie Wang
Project SupervisorGlen Lu, Jun-Ren Chou, Tien-Yu Lo
Design TeamChien-Yi Wu, Lien-Tang Chen, Jake Sun, Frank Lu, Ting-Tseng Shen, Wen-Li Liu, Ting-Fung Ho, Wen-Ling Liao, Miya Yu
Inspection TeamCalvin Chen, Yi-Seng Tsai, Jui-Hung Lin, Stanley Liu, Bruce Wu, Jason Lin, Yun-Yi Wang, Hui-Ting Yu, Sam Chuang, Chu-Chun Chang, Hui-Ling Lee、Dawson Hung, Sam Chang, Yi-Ti Tsai, Yu-Ching Chen
Area38332.69 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
Structural ConsultantsKing - Le Chang & Associates
Plumbing, Electrical & Fire ProtectionMajestic Engineering Consultants Inc.
HVAC ConsultantsI. S. Lin & Associates Consulting Engineers
Landscape ConsultantsCNHW Planning and Design Consultant TOPO Design Group
Building Physics ConsultantsARUP
Façade ConsultantsmaRco façade Studio
Lighting ConsultantsChroma 33 Architectural Lighting Design
Green Architecture ConsultantsTaiwan Green Architecture
Landscape Bridge Design and Inspection CollaboratorT. Y. Lin Taiwan Consulting Engineers, Inc.
Building and Landscape ContractorLee Ming Construction Co., Ltd.
Building StructureSteel Structure, Reinforced Concrete
Exterior MaterialsCast Aluminum Disk, Glazed Curtain Wall, Low-E Glass, Mosaic Tile
Landscape Bridge ContractorHua Chou Construction Co., Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. Composed of three distinct fluid forms, each represents inspiration from the three Chinese calligraphy strokes: the thick ink, the half-dry and the smearing, the Palace Museum Southern Branch will present itself as an ink-dark, sensuous sculptural form sitting within the surrounding green rice and sugar cane fields.
The three forms also contain different functions: due to sensitivity of natural light level for the artifacts, the solid form houses the curatorial department and exhibition halls; the glass-and-steel “void” volume facilitates museum lobby, café, library and administration offices; the third smearing stroke flows through intersecting solid and void forms, linking various spaces with smooth circulation pattern.
Visitors arrive at the gate of the museum site will have a glance of the main building across the lake. After crossing a curved pedestrian bridge, which is an integral part of the architecture design, one would pass under the glass volume and arrive at a tranquil bamboo courtyard before entering into the museum building.
In the grand lobby, large glass curtain wall frames the views of the lake and landscape. A grand stairway gently rises up and leads visitors to the orientation room where the glass volume hits the solid volume as the exhibitions unfold.
The exterior of the solid form is composed of more than 36,000 pieces of cast aluminum “disks” attached to the curved surfaces, depicting ancient bronze dragon and cloud patterns using modern digitized design. As the sun moves, the reflection from the disks will reveal a “moving” dragon in the clouds on this uniquely designed façade.