  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Hungary
  5. Építész Stúdió
  6. 2018
  7. Family House on Nedű Street / Építész Stúdió

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Family House on Nedű Street / Építész Stúdió

  18:00 - 22 July, 2018
Family House on Nedű Street / Építész Stúdió
Family House on Nedű Street / Építész Stúdió, © Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz
© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz

© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz

© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz
© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz

Text description provided by the architects. The unique form of the house developed quite early in the process, due to the strict constraints by regulations. On a narrow corner plot, with the maximized height and areas, the roof was the only place where, with a small twist, the otherwise unusable attic became a spacious room with a bathroom.

© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz
© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz

The interior layout was straightforward, with the living room and kitchen being placed on the ground floor, followed by the bedrooms on the upper levels. We were aiming to create an intensive connection with the garden, with covered terraces and big windows.

© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz
© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz

The house and the surrounding structures are differentiated by the materials. The house is clad with recycled, sliced brick, inspired by the demolished building on the site, from which we also reused some materials, mainly in the form of the pavement and walls of the garden. The concrete of terraces are kept raw as well as the interior slabs, visually connecting the inside and outside structures. The interior is softened by the presence of the wooden furniture and paving.

© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz
© Gergő Jedlicska, Gergely Kenéz

Építész Stúdió
Steel Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Hungary
Cite: "Family House on Nedű Street / Építész Stúdió" 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895811/family-house-on-nedu-street-epitesz-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

