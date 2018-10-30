World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Freight Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Pyrite House / Freight Architects

Pyrite House / Freight Architects

  • 22:00 - 30 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pyrite House / Freight Architects
Save this picture!
Pyrite House / Freight Architects, © Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

© Darren Soh © Darren Soh © Darren Soh © Darren Soh + 24

  • C&S Engineer

    JS Tan & Associates

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Ian Chng Cost Consultant Pte Ltd

  • Builder

    K&H Façade Pte Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

Text description provided by the architects. Pyrite House is a private residential project, mixing innovative design with structural flexibility to create an inspired living space. The brief was to create a space where 3 families could stay together, enjoying the best of communal living while having their own private spaces. We looked into metaphors of inter-connectedness, and started developing 3 separate volumes enclosing a central, sheltered courtyard that would serve as the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

That’s when we came across pyrite crystals, characterised by their intersecting facades. We adopted intersecting / inter-connecting volumes as our formal language in creating the house. 3 solid prisms are wedged into a central glass block. These 3 prisms are slanted and staggered, with the gaps between the prisms forming corridors and atrium spaces. The living, dining and kitchen areas can be closed off to form individual, air-conditioned spaces. Once connected, these spaces link with the atrium to form an expansive, communal space.

Save this picture!
© Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

Playing with the prismatic forms, the tips of the prisms are folded in to create more depth and cast shadows providing shade. We were also interested in how the slits between the prisms allow light to penetrate through, creating interesting shapes and patterns in the shadows. The corner windows are also specifically positioned in order to catch wind drafts from the south and provide panoramic views. Voids created at the party wall allow for cross ventilation once all the windows are opened. Blurring of interior and exterior spaces also inform the design of this project. With light flooding the central atrium area, the sheltered spaces in between prisms can be experienced as a pseudo-outdoor space.

Save this picture!
© Darren Soh
© Darren Soh
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Freight Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
Cite: "Pyrite House / Freight Architects" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895785/pyrite-house-freight-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream