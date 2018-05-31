World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Guatemala
  5. Paz Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura

LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 31 May, 2018
LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura
LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura, © Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

© Andrés Asturias © Andrés Asturias © Andrés Asturias © Andrés Asturias + 26

  • Structural Design

    Consultores Estructurales

  • Construction

    CONARQ

  • Electrical design

    PTS

  • Hidraulic design

    CONARQ
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a new neighborhood close to Guatemala City, this house occupies the high part of a sloped lot with a steep topography around cypress and pine woods.

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Since the main entrance is located in the highest point of the slope and the bedrooms are in this area, the module is enhanced with a solid volumetry to suggest privacy.  The upper volume is an exposed concrete rectangle showing its texture on the exterior as well as the interior. All the exterior panels are built with pine wood with a dynmic design to evoque the irregularity of the forrest around it.

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

The lower level is occupied by the social area surrounded almost entirely by glass, with the purpose of generating a direct connection with nature, taking in consideration that 3 small children are part of the family thus the importance of having contact with the exterior and enough playground.

Section 02
Section 02

Exposed concrete was used for the interior finish, trying to generate a contrast with the wood floors and carpentry elements. The owner of the house is a painter so the intention was that the soft strokes of art that would dress the home were framed with a rustic and strong background  such as concrete.

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Cite: "LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura" [CASA LP1 / Paz Arquitectura] 31 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895429/lp1-house-paz-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

