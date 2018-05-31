LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura

+ 26

Architects Paz Arquitectura

Location Guatemala

Architect in Charge Alejandro Paz

Area 699.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Andrés Asturias

Structural Design Consultores Estructurales

Construction CONARQ

Electrical design PTS

Hidraulic design CONARQ More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a new neighborhood close to Guatemala City, this house occupies the high part of a sloped lot with a steep topography around cypress and pine woods.

Since the main entrance is located in the highest point of the slope and the bedrooms are in this area, the module is enhanced with a solid volumetry to suggest privacy. The upper volume is an exposed concrete rectangle showing its texture on the exterior as well as the interior. All the exterior panels are built with pine wood with a dynmic design to evoque the irregularity of the forrest around it.

The lower level is occupied by the social area surrounded almost entirely by glass, with the purpose of generating a direct connection with nature, taking in consideration that 3 small children are part of the family thus the importance of having contact with the exterior and enough playground.

Exposed concrete was used for the interior finish, trying to generate a contrast with the wood floors and carpentry elements. The owner of the house is a painter so the intention was that the soft strokes of art that would dress the home were framed with a rustic and strong background such as concrete.