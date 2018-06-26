World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Martin Fenlon Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Brucato House / Martin Fenlon Architecture

Brucato House / Martin Fenlon Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Brucato House / Martin Fenlon Architecture

  • 15:00 - 26 June, 2018
Brucato House / Martin Fenlon Architecture
Brucato House / Martin Fenlon Architecture, © John Linden
© John Linden

© John Linden

© John Linden
© John Linden

Text description provided by the architects. The Brucato house is a rare example of new construction within a Historic Preservation Zone (HPOZ) in the city of Los Angeles. Located in the Highland Park-Garvanza district, which is the largest HPOZ in Los Angeles, the project consists of a new house that replaced the client’s small, aging bungalow. Since the original house was determined to be historically insignificant, its replacement would have to be compatible with the historic context and subject to the HPOZ board’s approval. And with a limited budget, it was critical to reuse certain elements of the structure, such as the existing foundation and parts of the existing framing.

© John Linden
© John Linden

The design takes cues from the neighboring historic architecture, comprised of a row of historic Airplane Bungalows. From the street, the massing and materiality of the new house appears similar to these neighboring structures. The second story of the house is stepped-back, and the new shiplap siding is painted in a similar brown color. References to mid-century modern architecture become apparent, specifically of the nearby work of Buff & Hensman (best known for their Case Study Houses).

Ground Floor
Ground Floor
First floor
First floor

A post & beam system organizes the primary spaces. Its light tan color differentiates it from the colors of the exterior cladding and interior spaces. In its original context, post & beam architecture implied a continuity of space; beams seamlessly passed from interior to exterior in one homogeneous, continuous flow. Here, the beams transition two very different spaces. Emerging from the depths of a private domesticity, they reach out past the building envelope, framing spaces of light, air, and sky.

© John Linden
© John Linden

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Martin Fenlon Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Brucato House / Martin Fenlon Architecture" 26 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895038/brucato-house-martin-fenlon-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

