  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. S-AR + Marisol González
  6. 2018
  7. SP Houses / S-AR + Marisol González

SP Houses / S-AR + Marisol González

  • 15:00 - 30 May, 2018
SP Houses / S-AR + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González + 32

  • Program

    Urban detached houses

  • Client

    Private

  • Materials

    Concrete block, structural brick, steel beams, wood, aluminum and glass

  • Construction system

    Walls of concrete block and reinforced brick. Slabs lightened. Blacksmiths and metal coatings
    • More Specs Less Specs
SP Houses / S-AR + Marisol González, © Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists on a small group of three houses located in a suburban area of Monterrey, at the municipality of San Pedro Garza Garcia, built on plots of approximately 150m2 of land and with a single front view to the street. The built area of each house is of approximately 280 m2 with slight variations between them.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Each house is divided in three levels with a main concept of two spatial cores. The first one, which is bigger, is reflected in the principal centre of the houses by volumes which stand out supported by a steel beam and organized successively in relation to the urban façade of the project, filling most of the plot’s length with the exception of the ground floor. This spatial core contains the main spaces of the houses, as well as the services for the bedrooms, kitchen, and laundry room.  

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

The second core (smaller than the first one) corresponds to the circulations of the houses (hallways and stairs), storage closets, general services, and service bedroom in the ground floor, which is independent to each house. This utilitarian part serves as a containment space between each house.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

This way, the interior areas are divided in each house leaving the ground floor for the public and social use: kitchen, dining and living room, and a patio; which occupies two-thirds of the back area of the plot, located at the back of the parking area.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Model
Model
Axonometric
Axonometric

At the second floor, the main bedroom was placed at the front of the plot, and the living room at the back, both of them separated by services and the laundry room. This service’s core as well as the circulations is repeated in the third floor in which the secondary bedrooms are located.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

Even though the plots are small the houses offer open spaces that are visually connected between them; and their limits with full-height openings, contributing to the natural illumination and ventilation in most of the spaces. 

Sections 04
Sections 04

Despite the use of the same scheme in the complex, each house conserves a certain autonomy regarding space, materiality, and architectural language, generating a unique identity in the complex. Materials were selected in white, gray and black tones to be used in most of the surfaces, with details in wood, iron, and black metal.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

This small housing complex is a sequence of abstract boxes that break down according to the material used to their construction or to construct their coating in white brick, corrugated black sheet, or white metallic louvers.

© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal + Marisol González

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "SP Houses / S-AR + Marisol González" [Casas SP / S-AR + Marisol González] 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895020/sp-houses-s-ar-plus-marisol-gonzalez/> ISSN 0719-8884

