Pool House / Robert Young Architects

+ 13

Architects Robert Young Architects

Location Amagansett, United States

Lead Architects Robert Young, Robert Deacon, Eva Ouano

Area 200.0 ft2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Frank Oudeman

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer Robert Silman Associates

General Contractor Aran Construction Inc.

Landscape Contractor Summerhill Landscapes, Inc More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A lot of design projects start with problem-solving, and this pool house, on Long Island’s East End, was no exception. Building codes in the Hamptons specify that a pool house can only contain 200 square feet of interior space.

Here, the interior section — maxing out at exactly 200 square feet, and enclosable by folding doors — was carefully crafted to maximize the space: it contains a kitchenette, bathroom, day bed and chair.

A trellised area, designed for lounging and relaxing, connects it to a garage, where this family keeps all their beach-going essentials, from surfboards to Jeeps. Natural elements, from marble to bluestone to wisteria vines, connect the space to its environment.