  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Robert Young Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Pool House / Robert Young Architects

Pool House / Robert Young Architects

  • 13:00 - 24 May, 2018
Pool House / Robert Young Architects
Pool House / Robert Young Architects, © Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

© Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman © Frank Oudeman + 13

  • Structural Engineer

    Robert Silman Associates

  • General Contractor

    Aran Construction Inc.

  • Landscape Contractor

    Summerhill Landscapes, Inc
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Text description provided by the architects. A lot of design projects start with problem-solving, and this pool house, on Long Island’s East End, was no exception. Building codes in the Hamptons specify that a pool house can only contain 200 square feet of interior space.

© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Here, the interior section — maxing out at exactly 200 square feet, and enclosable by folding doors — was carefully crafted to maximize the space: it contains a kitchenette, bathroom, day bed and chair.

© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

A trellised area, designed for lounging and relaxing, connects it to a garage, where this family keeps all their beach-going essentials, from surfboards to Jeeps. Natural elements, from marble to bluestone to wisteria vines, connect the space to its environment.

© Frank Oudeman
© Frank Oudeman

Products:

Projects Houses United States
