Pool House / Robert Young Architects

Structural Engineer Robert Silman Associates

General Contractor Aran Construction Inc.

Landscape Contractor Summerhill Landscapes, Inc More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A lot of design projects start with problem-solving, and this pool house, on Long Island’s East End, was no exception. Building codes in the Hamptons specify that a pool house can only contain 200 square feet of interior space.

Here, the interior section — maxing out at exactly 200 square feet, and enclosable by folding doors — was carefully crafted to maximize the space: it contains a kitchenette, bathroom, day bed and chair.

A trellised area, designed for lounging and relaxing, connects it to a garage, where this family keeps all their beach-going essentials, from surfboards to Jeeps. Natural elements, from marble to bluestone to wisteria vines, connect the space to its environment.