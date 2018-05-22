Shortlist Released for 2018 Young Talent Architecture Award

Save this picture! via YTAA - Young Talent Architecture Award

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe has announced a list of 40 projects that will compete for the Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) 2018. The award was established in 2016 to “support the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future,” and joins the Foundation's European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award “in promoting high quality work amongst emerging and established architects through the acknowledgement of the value of good buildings.”

More than 330 projects were submitted from over 118 European, Chinese, and Korean architecture schools, which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 40 projects by an esteemed jury of architects and curators. The YTAA 2018 exhibition is a collateral event at the Venice Biennale, opening on May 24th at the Palazzo Mora, where 12 finalists will be announced. The names of the four winning schemes will become known on June 28th.

The shortlisted projects are:

Agua Espraida Urban Integration / Beatrice Gevi from University of Genoa

Benevolent Scarring / Sean William Murphy from University of Limerick

Between the Limit and the Trench / Margarita Zakynthinou-Xanthi, Elena Mylona, Zoi Tzoundidou from National Technical University of Athens

Build to make a change / Francesca Vittorini from Marche Polytechnic University

Ceramics – Design of a factory / Sina Pauline Riedlinger, Franziska Kauferle from Technical University of Berlin

City of Fatigue / Joon II Myeong from Hanyang University

Civic Games / Maeve Curley from University of Limerick

Confluence / Joshua Penk from the Architectural Association School of Architecture

Crafting the disused / Frederice Koch from Delft University of Technology

Deplorable Framework / Matthew Gregorowski from London Metropolitan University

Forms of defence / Enrico Miglietta from Polytechnic of Milan

Hong Kong – New New Territories / Caterina Barbon, Tommaso Petrosino, Matteo Vianello from IUAV University of Venice

House, Kitchen, Garden in Alcacer do Sal / Pedro Frade from Universidade Autonoma de Lisboa

Interstices of Urban Dualism in Maputo / Joao Pedro de Brito Oliveira from University of Lisbon

Kifufu Integrative School / Michael Schwarz, Paul Grofler from Vienna University of Technology

Last Landscape / Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli, Beatrice Maria Rogantini Picco from Polytechnic of Milan

Lasvit flagship store / Filip Galko from Czech Technical University

Manufaktur Schloss Welsberg / Stegan Prattes from Graz University of Technology

May I use the front/backdoor? / Nele Bergmans from Catholic University of Leuven

Media Monastery / Christopher Weir from Ulster University

NEUE BAUIAKADEMIE BERLIN – a club for the former & future architecture / Hendrick Brinkmann from Berlin University of the Arts

Old Brickyard – Landbad Bordenau / Nick Chadde from Bauhaus-Universitat Weimar

Perdido (Lost) –P.R.U.S. of Madrid / Julio Gotor Valcarcel from Polytechnic University of Madrid

Powerful spaces / Diogo Veiga from Porto University

Public Bath / Leslie Rahel Majer from Bauhaus-Universitat Weimar

Rhizome / Arianna Fornasiero, Paolo Turconi from Delft University of Technology

San Junipero / Ara Gonzalez Cabrera from Polytechnic University of Madrid

Sominedepotet, As Found / Greta Caterina Malavolti from Polytechnic of Milan

Stadium Strahov / Veronika Indrova from Czech Technical University

Symbiosis in Hutong: Community Center in Historic District / Mengjia Liu from Tsinghua University

The Agonistic City / Benjamin Wells from The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts

The Bank of England: a dialectical project / Leod Stolte from Delft University of Technology

THE CITADEL OF TIDES / Marie Moors from Hasselt University

The Common House / Jacob Hoppner from University of Stuttgart

The Fallen Monuments of Egerkingen / Eva Lanter from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

The Permanently Temporary / Viktória Sándor from University of Applied Arts Vienna

Thick brick building in Munich / Mari Brorsen, Max Panhans, Vanessa Salm from Technical University of Munich

Towards a new individual place: A self-sufficient community / Guillem Pascual Perello from Polytechnic University of Catalonia

TRIADI / Paul Thynell from Aalto University

Urban Safari / Sungbum Heo from Hanyang University

This year's jury included:

Salomon Frausto, Director of Studies at the Berlage, Delft

Martina Bauer, Architect and Senior Associate at Barkow, Leibinger, Berlin

Ana Betancour, Researcher, Professor, and Rector at UMA School of Architecture

Matilde Cassani, Architect on the border between architecture, installation and event design, Milan

Rainer Mahlamaki, Architect and Founder of Lahdelma & Mahlamaki Architects

More information can be found on the award website, here.

News via Fundació Mies van der Rohe