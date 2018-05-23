World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. SeARCH
  6. 2016
  North Orleans Housing / SeARCH

North Orleans Housing / SeARCH

  03:00 - 23 May, 2018
North Orleans Housing / SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

  • Architects

    SeARCH

  • Location

    Spijkerkade 33, 1021 JS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architect

    Bjarne Mastenbroek

  • Area

    4850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

Text description provided by the architects. SeARCH has designed a new residential building of 120 studio apartments for students or young professionals, located right beside our own offices on the Spijkerkade in Amsterdam North.

Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

The district, originally an industrial area, is undergoing very rapid transformations. In the urban redevelopment process, creative industries are finding their place in the former factories and warehouses, creating a new dynamism in the North. With the development of new transport links from the City Centre district to North district, such as a new metro line and a pedestrian bridge, the area is in need of new housing. Therefore this was the ideal location for this residential complex.

Typical floor plan
Typical floor plan

The individual studios are fully furnished, prefabricated concrete modules, which are stacked on the building site in six layers of 20 units.

Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

On the ground floor the modules have extra height to be used as the entrance of the housing building, the concierge office, postal boxes, bicycle storage, Laundromat and a communal lounge. The complex is built in a U shape around a central garden and terrace with barbecue, open to all residents.

Section 02
Section 02

The façade is made of COR-TEN steel elements added to the prefab modules to create circulations and private balconies with a view towards the IJ River. It reveals its unique color after rainy days and enhances the industrial character of the building.

Courtesy of SeARCH
Courtesy of SeARCH

Cite: "North Orleans Housing / SeARCH" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894899/north-orleans-housing-search/> ISSN 0719-8884

