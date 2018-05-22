Hefei Wantou Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

Save this picture! Volume comparison of white and grey. Image © Xin Nie

+ 21

Architects Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

Location Yaohai, Hefei, Anhui, China

Architect in Charge Xin Nie

Design Team Junning Gao, Xiaotong Lu, Zhen Cao, Xiangnan Duan, Qiwei Xu, Yuan Liao

Area 6300.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Xin Nie

Client Anhui Wangan Property / Hefei Vanke Property

Landscape Design Australian Landscape Design Studio

Interior Design Hong Kong Junjia Design Company

Construction Drawing Design Anhui Architectural Design Institute co. LTD. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Vanke Xinzhan Project Kindergarten is an education-supporting building for Vanke new residential area near Hefei new station. The planning and design of the project include a compact park, a 15-class kindergarten and a community image entrance of the supporting buildings of the style and pension. The early stage of the project serves as a demonstrating image of the new district life, creating a new and interesting commemorative scene, and integrating the high-quality collaborative projects in the landscape.

At the beginning of the design, the area was designed to carry out the design of emotional value. The most striking object is the kindergarten itself. We hope that the building will reflect children's perception of the original concept of "house".

At the beginning of the design, we extracted the architectural features from the children's paintings: the sloping top was simple and easy to be identified, and the doors and windows of different sizes were clear and colorful. We take seven lively units to define the courtyard, surrounding the unique music classroom and the game-like tree house space. It was a reflection of the childhood world.

Save this picture! Funny spiral stairs. Image © Xin Nie

In the eyes of children, the world is colorful. But we hope to leave enough “white space” as the main architectural language of this project. In order to present the kindergarten with a simple "white space" image, the material selection is as clean and tidy as possible. The white and grey textured coatings are used on the exterior wall, and the details of the construction process are concealed, which makes the small houses more integrated. The contrast of the colors has a visual impact, and the color itself is in contrast to the virtual reality of the block.

In terms of material texture, the contrast is even more extravagated, since the gray house is covered in decorative aluminum tube like the pencil drawing with a layer of delicate light shadow. This makes the buildings more exquisite and chic. The design of baluster and parapet design is integrated, which also choose gray vertical bar aluminium tubes and appear in the facade with pure and clean form.There is always a time when vanity is lost, but the real life is the real art.