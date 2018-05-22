World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Kindergarten
  China
  Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design
  2017
  Hefei Wantou Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

Hefei Wantou Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

  • 20:00 - 22 May, 2018
Hefei Wantou Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design
Hefei Wantou Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design, Volume comparison of white and grey. Image © Xin Nie
Volume comparison of white and grey. Image © Xin Nie

Birdview. Image © Xin Nie Lighting design. Image © Xin Nie Funny spiral stairs. Image © Xin Nie Activity space. Image © Xin Nie + 21

  • Architects

    Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

  • Location

    Yaohai, Hefei, Anhui, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Xin Nie

  • Design Team

    Junning Gao, Xiaotong Lu, Zhen Cao, Xiangnan Duan, Qiwei Xu, Yuan Liao

  • Area

    6300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Xin Nie

  • Client

    Anhui Wangan Property / Hefei Vanke Property

  • Landscape Design

    Australian Landscape Design Studio

  • Interior Design

    Hong Kong Junjia Design Company

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Anhui Architectural Design Institute co. LTD.
Birdview. Image © Xin Nie
Birdview. Image © Xin Nie

Text description provided by the architects. Vanke Xinzhan Project Kindergarten is an education-supporting building for Vanke new residential area near Hefei new station. The planning and design of the project include a compact park, a 15-class kindergarten and a community image entrance of the supporting buildings of the style and pension. The early stage of the project serves as a demonstrating image of the new district life, creating a new and interesting commemorative scene, and integrating the high-quality collaborative projects in the landscape.

Lighting design. Image © Xin Nie
Lighting design. Image © Xin Nie

At the beginning of the design, the area was designed to carry out the design of emotional value. The most striking object is the kindergarten itself. We hope that the building will reflect children's perception of the original concept of "house".

Entrance. Image © Xin Nie
Entrance. Image © Xin Nie
Plan
Plan
Nightview. Image © Xin Nie
Nightview. Image © Xin Nie

At the beginning of the design, we extracted the architectural features from the children's paintings: the sloping top was simple and easy to be identified, and the doors and windows of different sizes were clear and colorful. We take seven lively units to define the courtyard, surrounding the unique music classroom and the game-like tree house space. It was a reflection of the childhood world.

Funny spiral stairs. Image © Xin Nie
Funny spiral stairs. Image © Xin Nie

In the eyes of children, the world is colorful. But we hope to leave enough “white space” as the main architectural language of this project. In order to present the kindergarten with a simple "white space" image, the material selection is as clean and tidy as possible. The white and grey textured coatings are used on the exterior wall, and the details of the construction process are concealed, which makes the small houses more integrated. The contrast of the colors has a visual impact, and the color itself is in contrast to the virtual reality of the block.

Activity space. Image © Xin Nie
Activity space. Image © Xin Nie

In terms of material texture, the contrast is even more extravagated, since the gray house is covered in decorative aluminum tube like the pencil drawing with a layer of delicate light shadow. This makes the buildings more exquisite and chic. The design of baluster and parapet design is integrated, which also choose gray vertical bar aluminium tubes and appear in the facade with pure and clean form.There is always a time when vanity is lost, but the real life is the real art.

Activity terrace. Image © Xin Nie
Activity terrace. Image © Xin Nie
Talking and outdoor space. Image © Xin Nie
Talking and outdoor space. Image © Xin Nie

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten China
Cite: "Hefei Wantou Vanke Paradise Art Wonderland / Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design" 22 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894868/hefei-wantou-vanke-paradise-art-wonderland-shanghai-tianhua-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

