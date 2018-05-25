The Hammershøj Brick Factory / Cubo Arkitekter

-
Architects
-
LocationTindbækvej 16, 8830 Tjele, Denmark
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
EngineerIngeniørfirmaet VIGGO MADSEN
-
ContractorC.C. Contractor
-
Administration Building Area1000 m2
-
Factories Approximately Area4000 m2
-
ClientRanders Tegl
-
BudgetApproximately 50 million DKK
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. A beautiful valley in central Jutland surrounds Randers Tegl’s new administration building with showroom and factory facilities for Carlsberg Bjælker.
The two stories high administration and visitors’ building is a composition of four “supersized bricks” with the classical proportions of a Danish brick - a unique concept that creates a distinct common thread throughout the project.
The four "supersized bricks" are made with different facade tiles, and composed in such a way that the building appears homogeneous - yet as a compilation of four independent bricks.
The production facility for Carlsberg Bjælker is based on the architectural concept of the administration building and appears as a composition of stacked bricks.