The Hammershøj Brick Factory / Cubo Arkitekter

Engineer Ingeniørfirmaet VIGGO MADSEN

Contractor C.C. Contractor

Administration Building Area 1000 m2

Factories Approximately Area 4000 m2

Client Randers Tegl

Budget Approximately 50 million DKK More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A beautiful valley in central Jutland surrounds Randers Tegl’s new administration building with showroom and factory facilities for Carlsberg Bjælker.

The two stories high administration and visitors’ building is a composition of four “supersized bricks” with the classical proportions of a Danish brick - a unique concept that creates a distinct common thread throughout the project.

The four "supersized bricks" are made with different facade tiles, and composed in such a way that the building appears homogeneous - yet as a compilation of four independent bricks.

The production facility for Carlsberg Bjælker is based on the architectural concept of the administration building and appears as a composition of stacked bricks.