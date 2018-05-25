World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Denmark
  5. Cubo Arkitekter
  6. 2017
  7. The Hammershøj Brick Factory / Cubo Arkitekter

The Hammershøj Brick Factory / Cubo Arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 25 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Hammershøj Brick Factory / Cubo Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

© Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert + 15

  • Engineer

    Ingeniørfirmaet VIGGO MADSEN

  • Contractor

    C.C. Contractor

  • Administration Building Area

    1000 m2

  • Factories Approximately Area

    4000 m2

  • Client

    Randers Tegl

  • Budget

    Approximately 50 million DKK
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Text description provided by the architects. A beautiful valley in central Jutland surrounds Randers Tegl’s new administration building with showroom and factory facilities for Carlsberg Bjælker.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The two stories high administration and visitors’ building is a composition of four “supersized bricks” with the classical proportions of a Danish brick - a unique concept that creates a distinct common thread throughout the project.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The four "supersized bricks" are made with different facade tiles, and composed in such a way that the building appears homogeneous - yet as a compilation of four independent bricks.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The production facility for Carlsberg Bjælker is based on the architectural concept of the administration building and appears as a composition of stacked bricks.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Factory Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Denmark
Cite: "The Hammershøj Brick Factory / Cubo Arkitekter" 25 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894859/the-hammershoj-brick-factory-cubo-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »