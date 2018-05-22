World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. France
  5. Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Swimming Pool in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie / Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects

Swimming Pool in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie / Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects

  • 03:00 - 22 May, 2018
Swimming Pool in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie / Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects
Swimming Pool in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie / Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects, © Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

© Jean-François Tremege

  • Architects

    Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects

  • Location

    ZAC du Gâtineau-4, Rue du Guillon, 85270 Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France

  • Lead Architects

    Brochet Lajus Pueyo

  • Architects in Charge

    Paul-Louis Imbaud , Raphaël Masnada

  • Associate Architect

    DGA Architectes & associés

  • Area

    3290.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jean-François Tremege

  • Landscape

    LET’S GROW

  • Structural engineer

    Khephren Ingienerie, CESMA

  • Cost estimator

    OVERDRIVE

  • Mechanical Electrical Plumbing Engineer

    ETHIS

  • Acoustics

    IDB

  • Roads and various networks

    Alto Step

  • Graphist

    PEKAK

  • Client

    Communauté de Communes du Pays de Saint Gilles Croix de Vie

  • Cost

    11 086 000 euros
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the middle of a remarkable “Natura 2000” natural unit with which it enters in harmony. By a view-point effect, the main hall, light and elegant, offers a panoramic sight of the landscape. From a distance, only the main hall emerges above the salt pans and the waterway named La Vie.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

The roof is expressed in three “petals”, floating above ground; the reasoned form of the structure evokes the movement of water, the undulations of a line-manta moving. The abstract character of this roof in levitation above landscape is allowed by a structure in peripheral lattice, which surrounds the surface of the swimming-pool and supports the roof in an interdependent structural unit.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

To allow the swimming-pool’s main hall to emerge, like the main project’s image, whole of the cloakrooms and technical premises are contained in a building adjoining the main hall that proceeds of a radically different logic.  The cloakrooms are integrated in a concrete building which mineral brutal aspect melts in the landscape.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The technical premises benefits from the natural topography of the ground to be embedded there. The facade’s lattice filters the light and the sights and create reflections in the landscape. The curved surface of the interior roof treats both the pools’ acoustics and luminous environment. The white metal structure, the clear grounds, the clear cement walls and the wood cladding, harmonizes with the surroundings vegetal universe.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

The swimming-pool’s main hall, like a timeless shelter, designed in observation of the natural forms, enters in harmony with its environment.

Water slide level
Water slide level

The building is especially outstanding thanks to its glazed wide spaces, with different heights, allowing to reach up to 11 meters. The roofs’ offsets allows a direct daylight incoming in the middle of the swimming-pool’s main hall. The roof’s overflows takes part in the glazings’ solar protection for a good comfort during summer. Glass lays out a particular treatment in order to bring light while minimizing reverberation and maximizing transparency on the swimming-pool.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

 The structure of the main hall is very specific: located above beams, the ceiling is surfaced with 1400 micro-perforated triangles which model the roof’s curves. It is a visible structure with a system of nonapparent fasteners.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

The metal lattice makes it possible to avoid posts within the pool’s hall. The white structure is voluntarily visible, as a ship’s hull. The row provision of the basins allows to offer to the swimming-pool’s users the best orientations for the sunning, and the nicest views on the site.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

An architecture of nature to serve a serene and dynamic environment. It is the identity which the territory’s remarkable landscape inspires to us. We restore it by our architectural work.

© Jean-François Tremege
© Jean-François Tremege

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training swimming pool France
Cite: "Swimming Pool in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie / Brochet Lajus Pueyo Architects" 22 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894793/swimming-pool-in-saint-gilles-croix-de-vie-brochet-lajus-pueyo-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

