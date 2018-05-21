World
BE House / ZIM arquitextura

  • 17:00 - 21 May, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
BE House / ZIM arquitextura
BE House / ZIM arquitextura, © Jeremias Thomas
© Jeremias Thomas

© Jeremias Thomas
Text description provided by the architects. The BE house is in a residential area of Tigre, Buenos Aires.

Perspective Section
Perspective Section

The desire of this family was to share the house with their friends and family. They wanted to live in a house that welcomed and "hugged" incoming guests, but at the same time generated the necessary privacy for the meeting.

© Jeremias Thomas
The house is divided according to its program (public, private and services) in different volumes that are differentiated by their materiality.

© Jeremias Thomas
The services volume is of cement, harder and more closed, and turns around the west, protecting the house from the more complicated hours of the sun and the views of the neighbors.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The most private volume holds the bedrooms and is of wood, warmer. It is high to release the ground floor and at the same time seek views and natural light.

© Jeremias Thomas
© Jeremias Thomas

Finally, the public and meeting space, is composed of stone and glass. The contrast between these materials allows to manipulate the relation of this space with the street, the neighbors and garden.

© Jeremias Thomas
The relationship and disposition between these volumes is what generates the "embrace", the privacy and the encounter.

© Jeremias Thomas
The heart of the house is the living-dining space. This is where the meeting between family and their guests takes place. A large double ceiling height generates hierarchy and allows space to incorporate views and indirect lighting from the south at the top.

A stone wall protects this space from the street views. At last, a large sliding door integrates the gallery into the interior space of the dining-room, creating a unique large meeting space where the interior and exterior mixed up.

© Jeremias Thomas
Concrete

