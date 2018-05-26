29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards

The European Commission and Europe Nostra announced the winners of the 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage/ Europa Nostra Awards. The 29 winners from 17 countries have been recognized for their achievements in four categories: conservation, research, dedicated services, and education, training and raising awareness. The winners will be honored at an award ceremony at the first ever European Cultural Heritage Summit on June 22.

Among the outstanding submissions that were awarded include the rehabilitation of a Byzantine church in Greece, the development of a method that will be implemented to preserve historic European homes, work performed to protect the city of Venice, and the establishment of an educational program for children in Finland to engage with their heritage.

Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, commented on the winners saying, “Cultural heritage in all its different forms is one of Europe’s most precious assets. It builds bridges between people and communities as well as between the past and the future. It is central to our identity as Europeans and also has a vital role in driving social and economic development. I congratulate the winners of the 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards and their teams for their exceptional and innovative work. Thanks to their talent and commitment, numerous European cultural heritage treasures have been safeguarded and revitalized. And importantly, their work enables people from all backgrounds to discover, explore and engage with our rich cultural heritage, fully in the spirit of the European Year of Cultural Heritage that we are celebrating in 2018.”

Conservation

St. Wenceslas Rotunda / Czech Republic

Poul Egede's Mission House / Denmark

Dr. Barner’s Sanatorium / Germany

Save this picture! © Realdania By & Byg Noah Boe-Whitehorn 2017

The Winzerberg: Royal Vineyard at Potsdam-Sanssouci / Germany

Byzantine Church of Hagia Kyriaki / Greece

Collaborative Conservation of the Apse Mosaic of the Transfiguration in the Basilica at St. Catherine’s Monastery, Sinai / Egypt, Greece & Italy

The Botanical Garden of the National Palace of Queluz / Portugal

The Pavilion of Prince Miloš at the Bukovička Spa / Serbia

The Bač Fortress / Serbia

Façade of San Ildefonso College / Spain

Sorolla’s Sketches of Spain / Spain

Zografyon Greek School / Turkey

Research

EPICO: European Protocol in Preventive Conservation / France

Textile from Georgia / Georgia

CultLab3D: Automated Scanning Technology for 3D Digitisation / Germany

Research and Cataloguing of the State Art Collection / Serbia

Dedicated Service

Save this picture! © State Art Collection in the Royal Compound Belgrade, 2014

The Wonders of Bulgaria Campaigners / Bulgaria

Mr. Stéphane Bern / France

Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice / Italy

The Hendrick de Keyser Association / The Netherlands

Save this picture! © Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice

Mrs.Tone Sinding Steinsvik / Norway

Private Water Owners of Argual and Tazacorte / Spain

Save this picture! © Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice

Education, Training & Raising Self-Awareness

Save this picture! © Archive of the Heredamiento de las Haciendas de Argual y Tazacorte

Ief Postino: Belgium and Italy Connected by Letters / Belgium

(no image available)

Culture Leap: Educational Programme / Finland

National Institute of Cultural Heritage: Educational and Training Programme for Conservators / France

The Alka of Sinj Museum / Croatia

The Rising from Destruction Campaign, coordinated in Rome / Italy

Open Monuments / Italy

GeoCraftNL: Minecraft Heritage Project by GeoFort / The Netherlands

Plečnik House / Slovenia