29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards

The European Commission and Europe Nostra announced the winners of the 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage/ Europa Nostra Awards. The 29 winners from 17 countries have been recognized for their achievements in four categories: conservation, research, dedicated services, and education, training and raising awareness. The winners will be honored at an award ceremony at the first ever European Cultural Heritage Summit on June 22.
Among the outstanding submissions that were awarded include the rehabilitation of a Byzantine church in Greece, the development of a method that will be implemented to preserve historic European homes, work performed to protect the city of Venice, and the establishment of an educational program for children in Finland to engage with their heritage.
Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, commented on the winners saying, “Cultural heritage in all its different forms is one of Europe’s most precious assets. It builds bridges between people and communities as well as between the past and the future. It is central to our identity as Europeans and also has a vital role in driving social and economic development. I congratulate the winners of the 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards and their teams for their exceptional and innovative work. Thanks to their talent and commitment, numerous European cultural heritage treasures have been safeguarded and revitalized. And importantly, their work enables people from all backgrounds to discover, explore and engage with our rich cultural heritage, fully in the spirit of the European Year of Cultural Heritage that we are celebrating in 2018.”
Conservation
St. Wenceslas Rotunda / Czech Republic
Poul Egede's Mission House / Denmark
Dr. Barner’s Sanatorium / Germany
The Winzerberg: Royal Vineyard at Potsdam-Sanssouci / Germany
Byzantine Church of Hagia Kyriaki / Greece
Collaborative Conservation of the Apse Mosaic of the Transfiguration in the Basilica at St. Catherine’s Monastery, Sinai / Egypt, Greece & Italy
The Botanical Garden of the National Palace of Queluz / Portugal
The Pavilion of Prince Miloš at the Bukovička Spa / Serbia
The Bač Fortress / Serbia
Façade of San Ildefonso College / Spain
Sorolla’s Sketches of Spain / Spain
Zografyon Greek School / Turkey
Research
EPICO: European Protocol in Preventive Conservation / France
Textile from Georgia / Georgia
CultLab3D: Automated Scanning Technology for 3D Digitisation / Germany
Research and Cataloguing of the State Art Collection / Serbia
Dedicated Service
The Wonders of Bulgaria Campaigners / Bulgaria
Mr. Stéphane Bern / France
Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice / Italy
The Hendrick de Keyser Association / The Netherlands
Mrs.Tone Sinding Steinsvik / Norway
Private Water Owners of Argual and Tazacorte / Spain
Education, Training & Raising Self-Awareness
Ief Postino: Belgium and Italy Connected by Letters / Belgium
Culture Leap: Educational Programme / Finland
National Institute of Cultural Heritage: Educational and Training Programme for Conservators / France
The Alka of Sinj Museum / Croatia
The Rising from Destruction Campaign, coordinated in Rome / Italy
Open Monuments / Italy
GeoCraftNL: Minecraft Heritage Project by GeoFort / The Netherlands
Plečnik House / Slovenia