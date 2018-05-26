World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards

29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards
Save this picture!
29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards

The European Commission and Europe Nostra announced the winners of the 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage/ Europa Nostra Awards. The 29 winners from 17 countries have been recognized for their achievements in four categories: conservation, research, dedicated services, and education, training and raising awareness. The winners will be honored at an award ceremony at the first ever European Cultural Heritage Summit on June 22. 

Among the outstanding submissions that were awarded include the rehabilitation of a Byzantine church in Greece, the development of a method that will be implemented to preserve historic European homes, work performed to protect the city of Venice, and the establishment of an educational program for children in Finland to engage with their heritage.

Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, commented on the winners saying, “Cultural heritage in all its different forms is one of Europe’s most precious assets. It builds bridges between people and communities as well as between the past and the future. It is central to our identity as Europeans and also has a vital role in driving social and economic development. I congratulate the winners of the 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards and their teams for their exceptional and innovative work. Thanks to their talent and commitment, numerous European cultural heritage treasures have been safeguarded and revitalized. And importantly, their work enables people from all backgrounds to discover, explore and engage with our rich cultural heritage, fully in the spirit of the European Year of Cultural Heritage that we are celebrating in 2018.”

Conservation

St. Wenceslas Rotunda / Czech Republic

Poul Egede's Mission House / Denmark

Save this picture!
© Marin Frouz
© Marin Frouz

Dr. Barner’s Sanatorium / Germany

Save this picture!
© Realdania By & Byg Noah Boe-Whitehorn 2017
© Realdania By & Byg Noah Boe-Whitehorn 2017

The Winzerberg: Royal Vineyard at Potsdam-Sanssouci / Germany

Save this picture!
© Daniela Lorenz
© Daniela Lorenz

Byzantine Church of Hagia Kyriaki / Greece

Save this picture!
© Roland Schulze
© Roland Schulze

Collaborative Conservation of the Apse Mosaic of the Transfiguration in the Basilica at St. Catherine’s Monastery, Sinai / Egypt, Greece & Italy

Save this picture!
© Klimis Aslanidis, 2017
© Klimis Aslanidis, 2017

The Botanical Garden of the National Palace of Queluz / Portugal

Save this picture!
© CCA
© CCA

The Pavilion of Prince Miloš at the Bukovička Spa / Serbia

Save this picture!
© Wiliam Pereira
© Wiliam Pereira

The Bač Fortress / Serbia

Save this picture!
© DeKovach2017
© DeKovach2017

Façade of San Ildefonso College / Spain

Save this picture!
© PZZSK Petrovaradin
© PZZSK Petrovaradin

Sorolla’s Sketches of Spain / Spain

Save this picture!
© Baldomero Perdigón Puebla, 2017
© Baldomero Perdigón Puebla, 2017

Zografyon Greek School / Turkey

Save this picture!
© Pascual Mercé
© Pascual Mercé

Research

Save this picture!
© Mehmet Alper, 2017
© Mehmet Alper, 2017

EPICO: European Protocol in Preventive Conservation / France 

Textile from Georgia / Georgia 

Save this picture!
© Danilo Forleo, 2017
© Danilo Forleo, 2017

CultLab3D: Automated Scanning Technology for 3D Digitisation / Germany

Save this picture!
© Raphael Arzumanov
© Raphael Arzumanov

Research and Cataloguing of the State Art Collection / Serbia

Dedicated Service

Save this picture!
© State Art Collection in the Royal Compound Belgrade, 2014
© State Art Collection in the Royal Compound Belgrade, 2014

The Wonders of Bulgaria Campaigners / Bulgaria

Mr. Stéphane Bern / France

Save this picture!
© Mihail Karshovski, 2017
© Mihail Karshovski, 2017

Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice / Italy

Save this picture!
© Frédéric Chéhu
© Frédéric Chéhu

The Hendrick de Keyser Association / The Netherlands

Save this picture!
© Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice
© Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice

Mrs.Tone Sinding Steinsvik / Norway

Save this picture!
© Pauline Dorhout
© Pauline Dorhout

Private Water Owners of Argual and Tazacorte / Spain

Save this picture!
© Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice
© Association of the International Private Committees for the Safeguarding of Venice

Education, Training & Raising Self-Awareness

Save this picture!
© Archive of the Heredamiento de las Haciendas de Argual y Tazacorte
© Archive of the Heredamiento de las Haciendas de Argual y Tazacorte

Ief Postino: Belgium and Italy Connected by Letters / Belgium
(no image available)

Culture Leap: Educational Programme / Finland

Save this picture!
© Ief Gilis
© Ief Gilis

National Institute of Cultural Heritage: Educational and Training Programme for Conservators / France

Save this picture!
© Chidren's cultural center ARX
© Chidren's cultural center ARX

The Alka of Sinj Museum / Croatia

Save this picture!
© LRMH
© LRMH

The Rising from Destruction Campaign, coordinated in Rome / Italy

Save this picture!
© Alka knight's society of Sinj
© Alka knight's society of Sinj

Open Monuments / Italy

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Stabinger
© Gabriel Stabinger

GeoCraftNL: Minecraft Heritage Project by GeoFort / The Netherlands

Save this picture!
© IMAGO MUNDI
© IMAGO MUNDI

Plečnik House / Slovenia

Save this picture!
© GeoFort, 2017
© GeoFort, 2017

Save this picture!
© Matevz Paternoster MGML
© Matevz Paternoster MGML

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. " 29 Winners Announced for 2018 EU Prize for Cultural Heritage / Europa Nostra Awards" 26 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894727/29-winners-announced-for-2018-eu-prize-for-cultural-heritage-europa-nostra-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »