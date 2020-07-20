Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Dpot House / Isay Weinfeld

Dpot House / Isay Weinfeld

Save this project
Dpot House / Isay Weinfeld

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 19

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Store
Jardim America, Brazil
  • Architects: Isay Weinfeld
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  770
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:Hansgrohe,Viroc,Art Steel,Cia de Iluminação,Clatt,Concresteel,Deca,Eurocentro,Microcimento Do Brasil,Portinari,Pratikline,Tecnics
  • Project Manager:Elena Faria Scarabotolo
  • Team:Cristiano Kato, Elisa Canjani, Katherina Ortner, Sara Leitão, Sebastian Murr, Sophia Lin
  • General Contractor:Alle Engenharia
  • Structural Engineering:Leão e Associados
  • Hvac Engineering:Logitec
  • Electrical And Plumbing Engineering:Zamaro
  • Lighting Engineering:Maneco Quinderé E Associados
  • Av And Automation Project:Oguri Tecnologia Integrada
  • Landscape Design:Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Lake Design:Ecosys Lagos Ornamentais
  • Signage:Roberto Cipolla
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Dpot was built on a 1,500-m2 plot in São Paulo, where there had previously been a home surrounded by a large garden. Upon studying the Soil Usage and Occupation laws in force, we realized factors such as usage index, mandatory setbacks, etc., would be very different (and unfavorable) in the case of a new building, following demolition of the existing. Thus, ensuring the same constructive potential would mean renovating and converting the existing structure.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The solution was to reorganize internal spaces and façades from the original building, suiting them to the commercial use.   The transformation, albeit deep, retained the informal and relaxed mood from the “past” as a residence, where products may be displayed and arranged as if, in fact, in a house. The alternation of higher and lower ceiling heights and the existence of mezzanines set a different scale to each room, turning the combination of volumes into a grouping of juxtaposed prisms of various proportions.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Finally, two other important ideas: that the garden was always visible from within the store, and that the decorated rooms were always visible from the outside. The solution was to “tear” the lower section of all volumes open (except those housing the service areas), and install an uninterrupted strip of glass around the whole perimeter, as to provide the desired transparency. We chose to clad the upper section with cement plaques on the outside and wooden planks on the inside. The integration between interior and exterior is complete, and the “blank” volumes seem to float over the lounges, amidst a lush garden.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva, 479 - Jardim America, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Isay Weinfeld
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Dpot House / Isay Weinfeld" [Dpot / Isay Weinfeld] 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894618/dpot-isay-weinfeld> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

建筑的底层减法：悬空住宅 Dpot / Isay Weinfeld

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream