First Images Released of Foster + Partners Designs for Amaravati, the New Capital of Andhra Pradesh

Save this picture! Amaravati Government Complex. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Design development of the new governmental complex in Amaravati is ongoing as Norman Foster makes a visit to Andhra Pradesh to oversee the progress and meet with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his team.

After being selected as winners of an international competition to design the new capital state of Andhra Pradesh in Southeast India in 2017, Foster + Partners will be designing the central area of the 217-square-kilometer city which includes numerous secretariat buildings, along with two key buildings: Legislature Assembly and High Court Complex.

We are delighted to be working with the Chief Minister and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to help them realise their vision of the People’s Capital and team to build a clear and inspiring vision for the governmental complex at Amaravati. The design brings together our decades-long research into sustainable cities, incorporating the latest technologies that are currently being developed in India.

- Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster+Partners

The new city complex, which is expected to be complete within 25 years, is a result of a reproduction and redefinition of the state’s boundaries between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The new city will be one of the most sustainable cities in the world and will acquire plenty of fresh water, due to its strategic location on the banks of Krishna River. At least 60% of the area is occupied by greenery or water, defined by a dominant urban grid.

To further implement sustainability, a widespread of solar energy will be installed and means of transportation will include water taxis and electric vehicles. The urban design will also encourage people to walk around the city by installing shaded streets and an abundance of greenery surrounding the routes.

Foster+Partners have already displayed the designs for public consultation in the Indian city to unfold the citizens’ feedback and comments.

News Via: Foster+Partners.