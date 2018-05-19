Winning Concepts for Zoo of the 21st Century Competition Announced

Archstorming have announced the winning projects of "Coexist: Rethinking Zoos," their recent competition to design a concept for the zoo of the 21st century. The call for entries asked participants to redefine the traditional zoo and transform the space from something that is not only an exhibition of animals, but also an educational tool, and a place for research and conservation. The team of international jurors selected three winners from more than 40 countries that submitted ideas.

The site for the proposal was the zoo in Barcelona, which has committed itself to prioritizing the welfare of its animals. To promote the well-being of the animals and nature, the winning teams designed imaginative alternatives to the traditional zoo methods of interaction, such as non-intrusive paths and even 3D virtual animals. The winners show that there are new ways for visitors to understand animals that are both ecologically friendly and sustainable.

First Place: Worawut Oer- Areemitr, Chanakarn Assavasirisilp, Thakan Navapakpilai and Bemjama Prasertpan / Thailand

From the architects: Instead of fencing a new territory for wildlife as a typical zoological park, we believe zoo should be part of the urban organ rather than being isolated. By understanding the existing context and animal’s consideration, we propose the new threshold between human and animal, allows people to publicly experience so-called ‘Habitat Parc’ where they can rightfully use and observe Non-Sapien’s friends in their natural environment. This elimination of ‘urban cage’ between the Human and Animal Citizen will lead to the enhancement of the animal welfare and also raise animal preservation awareness.

Second Place: Elias Vogel and Estelle Filliat / France

From the architects: We proposes a light footbridge overhanging the park and sheltering the different programs: veterinary school, laboratories, exhibition, conference, biogas silo...

Third Place: Pinar Kesim Aktaş, Mehmet Cemil Aktaş, Ekin Şeker, Nergis Aşa / Turkey

News via: Archstorming.