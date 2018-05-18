World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Neumann Monson Architects
  6. 2015
  7. 112 East Washington / Neumann Monson Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

112 East Washington / Neumann Monson Architects

  13:00 - 18 May, 2018
112 East Washington / Neumann Monson Architects
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

© Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio + 14

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Through sensitive demolition and re-calibration, this small mixed-use project leverages a century-old commercial building’s capacity for re-use. The dynamic result enlivens an urban neighborhood by embracing its history, engaging the street, and fostering a vibrant tenant mix.

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
Section
Section
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

At the sidewalk a glazed, black-anodized aluminum storefront insert supports the bulk of the masonry face above. The storefront’s carefully considered composition, emphatically modern, conforms to the upper façade’s historic proportions and bay rhythms. Its glass expanse gathers views into the naturally lit, warmly tactile interior. Throughout the renovation, a culling of framing and finishes highlights the building’s eccentric old masonry shell. Reset floor levels and strategically threaded connections usher in light, air, and views.

Plans
Plans

The building accommodates two tenants. A retail business operates the street level and basement, while the second and third floors provide for live/work occupation. The new ground floor, set slightly above sidewalk level, lends head height to what had been a compressed basement. A broad gap at the storefront establishes a bridge-like entry while letting in light to the lower floor and introducing verticality to its tight quarters. Both levels now breathe together as programmable space. On the live/work floors above, a perforated bent-steel stair anchors the layout and provides visual continuity. The addition of a third floor and rooftop patio provides a lofty perch above the city’s vibrant streetscape.

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Cite: "112 East Washington / Neumann Monson Architects" 18 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894373/112-east-washington-neumann-monson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

