World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Spain
  5. Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores
  6. 2016
  7. CUPA Pizarras Showroom / Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores

CUPA Pizarras Showroom / Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CUPA Pizarras Showroom / Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores
Save this picture!
CUPA Pizarras Showroom / Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores, © Héctor Santos-Díez
© Héctor Santos-Díez

© Héctor Santos-Díez © Héctor Santos-Díez © Héctor Santos-Díez © Héctor Santos-Díez + 24

      Save this picture!
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      © Héctor Santos-Díez

      Text description provided by the architects. Through the strategic interior design of Iván Cotado, a discipline that fuses interior design and marketing, CUPA decides to create a space in which to receive its clients and generate a memorable experience centered on the essence of the brand. And that this experience accompanies the visitor even after having passed through its facilities. In this case, the showroom concept falls short of the objectives set, which go far beyond the mere sample of materials.

      Save this picture!
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      Save this picture!
      Floor Plan
      Floor Plan
      Save this picture!
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      © Héctor Santos-Díez

      The design of  the space revolves around an architectural metaphor formed from a cloister. A cloister that invites to "walk" the space in a perimetral and descending way accompanied by screens with presence sensors that show, in the visitor's way, the history of the brand since 1892. In the center of the patio a colossal slate tree, whose ramaje represents the 5 fundamental values of the company in various languages that symbolize its global character: honesty, effort, austerity, vocation of leadership and commitment.

      Save this picture!
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      © Héctor Santos-Díez

      In elements such as the lounge bars, the reception desk or the projection room, the company demonstrates its leadership and the possibilities of its product through its own techniques and patents that push the placement to the limit, investing, in this case, a structure of great weight through the CUPACLAD® system, and presenting an imposing curved slate roof. Finally, a lounge decorated with the corporate color and chaired by a bar of "rachón" gives way to the changing rooms, that intimate place where designers often relax their attention, and in this case is the key piece of the experiential puzzle created by Iván Cotado.

      Save this picture!
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      © Héctor Santos-Díez

      With a view of the mountain from which the slate itself is extracted, the visitor is accommodated in a seat personalized with his name that keeps the safety material that will be used in the visit to the quarries: boots, vest, suit ... In that moment when he puts on his boots while contemplating the mountain, Valdeorras, the origin of everything, the story of Cupa.. At that precise moment the visitor will be able to interpret the message and find for himself the reason for all that.

      Save this picture!
      Sketch
      Sketch

      Iván Cotado projects a unique, honest and committed experiential space with the values of the brand it represents, whose maximum purpose is not to sell or show a product, but to tell a story, that is what makes it  unique. The CUPA Showroom is the perfect support to generate an optimal and memorable customer experience.

      Save this picture!
      © Héctor Santos-Díez
      © Héctor Santos-Díez

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp

      Products:

      Wood Stone

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Spain
      Cite: "CUPA Pizarras Showroom / Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores" [Showroom CUPA Pizarras / Iván Cotado Diseño de Interiores] 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894265/cupa-pizarras-showroom-ivan-cotado-diseno-de-interiores/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »