World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. China
  5. UUA (United Units Architects)
  6. 2018
  7. Guoling Coast Sales Center / UUA

Guoling Coast Sales Center / UUA

  • 21:00 - 21 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guoling Coast Sales Center / UUA
Save this picture!
Guoling Coast Sales Center / UUA, Building Detail. Image © Weiqi Jin
Building Detail. Image © Weiqi Jin

East side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin West side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin The north-west light and shadow relationship after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin Interior space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin + 38

  • LDI

    Shandong Plan Engineering Design

  • Landscape

    S.P.I Landscape Group

  • Fit-out

    W Studio

  • Lighting

    Kaidesiman

  • Facade Contractor

    Beijing Xifei Century Curtain Wall Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
East side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
East side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Yantai, on the coast of Shandong Province, the Guoling coast salescenteris positioned less than 50 meters from the beach. thus allowing unparalleled views of this idyllic spot from all aspects.

Save this picture!
East scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
East scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

The project brief was to provide a comprehensiverenovation of both the facade and internal space of the current building located on site, whilst maintaining the existingstructural framework .The design intention being to create a unique seaside architectural style, which is lightweight in both form and language, reminiscent of a traditional observatory overlooking the sea.

Save this picture!
West Side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
West Side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Void space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
Void space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

For the renovation of level-1, a subtle counterpoint is established where on one hand the transparent French windows weaken the sense of a solid wall,  whilst at the same time help define the shape and strength of columns, making reference to the  ‘pillars of an observatory’.

Save this picture!
Interior space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
Interior space after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

The form of the building at Level-2,with cantilevers extending towards all sides, defines  the principle iconic impression of the design, as the elongated form resembles not only  an observatoryplatform, but also creates a sense of motion, like two flying wings.

Save this picture!
Building Detail. Image © Weiqi Jin
Building Detail. Image © Weiqi Jin

The central axis of the overall symmetrical layout is emphasized at  Level-3 , with the external facade utilizing a glass curtain wall with vertical louvers attached externally, creating a sense of a cascading veil. During the day the vertical louvers provide ample shadeto the inside space whilst filteringexternal glass reflection; whereas at  night when with interior is illuminated, the building transforms into a ‘lighthouse’ beside the sea.

Save this picture!
East side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin
East side day scene after renovation. Image © Weiqi Jin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
UUA (United Units Architects)
Office
Beijing Institute of Residential Building Design & Research
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail China
Cite: "Guoling Coast Sales Center / UUA" 21 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894237/guoling-coast-sales-center-uua/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Building Detail. Image © Weiqi Jin

山东龙口果岭海岸示范区 / UUA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream