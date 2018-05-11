World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. ARCHIKUBIK
  6. 2015
  7. Reí Martí Deposit / ARCHIKUBIK

Reí Martí Deposit / ARCHIKUBIK

  • 05:00 - 11 May, 2018
Reí Martí Deposit / ARCHIKUBIK
Reí Martí Deposit / ARCHIKUBIK, © Adrià Goulà
© Adrià Goulà

© Adrià Goulà © Adrià Goulà © Simón García © Adrià Goulà

  • Architects

    ARCHIKUBIK

  • Location

    Carrer de Bellesguard, 14, 08022 Barcelona, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Carmen Santana, Marc Chalamanch, Miquel Lacasta

  • Area

    966.05 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Simón García

  • Construction

    Arcadi Pla (Jose M. Varón, Marcos Muñoz, Antonio Santana, Albert Abad, Ferran Coll)

  • Structure

    Eskubi Turró Arquitectes
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Adrià Goulà
© Adrià Goulà

Text description provided by the architects. In the former property where Antoni Gaudí built the Bellesguard Tower, there was recently discovered a big water tank, buried under a pine forest, from the end of the 19th century. The project consists in preserving it in order to create an open space to the public, maintaining the magic of this underground water tank and the architectural rhythm created by the Catalan vaults and arcs every 3.5m.

Rooftop Plan
Rooftop Plan
© Adrià Goulà
© Adrià Goulà
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The access by the Bellesguard street opens on a leveled public square which gets narrower towards the entrance of the water tank space. This new square restores in the district a new public identity. Connections and visual relations with the Bellesguard Tower are created through the materiality of the big concrete walls which become integrated organoleptically with the pine forest which over it.

© Adrià Goulà
© Adrià Goulà

This new square, participatory private space, which has the function to serve as entrance hall for the reservoir, works as an urban activator with the incorporation in the program of a bar which makes the articulation between the main entrance and the public garden. Inside the water tank space, the floor and walls are dressed in wooden fabrics, vaults and arcs restored, emphasizing a space with unique morphology and in atypical acoustics. This allows the city the opportunity to enjoy a different cultural experience.

© Adrià Goulà
© Adrià Goulà

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Spain
Cite: "Reí Martí Deposit / ARCHIKUBIK" [Depósito del Reí Martí / ARCHIKUBIK] 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894226/rei-marti-deposit-archikubik/> ISSN 0719-8884

