  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Arthur Casas
  6. 2017
  7. Bauman Corporate / Studio Arthur Casas

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bauman Corporate / Studio Arthur Casas

  • 13:00 - 14 May, 2018
Bauman Corporate / Studio Arthur Casas
Bauman Corporate / Studio Arthur Casas, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 19

  • Architects

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Location

    Alameda Jaú, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Arthur de Mattos Casas

  • Project Managers

    Gabriel Ranieri, Regiane Khristian, Beto Cabariti

  • Coordinators

    Ana Beatriz

  • Area

    9444.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Collaborators

    Luciano Sessa, Deborah Branca, Nathália Minas, Marcelo Beretta

  • Interior Design Collaborators

    Victória Chaves, Manuela Giraldi

  • Interior Design

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Construction

    Bauman

  • Landscaping

    Renata Tilli
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Jardins, a high-class neighborhood of São Paulo, the intervention in Jaú Building can be classified as a “retrofit”, or a requalification of its pre-existing structure. The original design dates back to 1965. Its was abandoned with just structure and envelopment finished.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Bauman, a construction company, bought the building and in 2012 proposed to Studio Arthur Casas a renovation of its façade and the interior completion, now adapted for a commercial use.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The building has the ground floor, 16 typical floors and a rooftop terrace. The original layout remained almost the same, with only a few changes. The most drastic intervention was the addition of a new underground pavement (3, in total). Moreover, the toilets were brought near to the vertical circulation areas.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Although those modifications are products of a change in the use of the space, it allows greater flexibility in the floor occupancy by other groups and offices.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The main concern was to get away from the conventional corporate building language, known by its mirrored glass and impersonal environment. Welcoming and receptive areas were designed, appropriating itself from the residential elements in the original layout.

Section
Section

Balconies were incorporated into the new building proposal, an atypical act that evokes the idea of a house environment. The ground floor has a water mirror that starts at the access and extends itself to the meeting room, at its end, where armchairs and coffee table set the space and remind a comfortable living room.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Glass panels ensure the abundant entrance of natural light and huge sliding wooden doors give privacy to the room.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The façade concept was to give dynamicity to the building and eliminate the abandoned raw concrete aesthetic, present for more than 50 years. Horizontal brises in brown color and illuminated niches create a visual set of light and shadow and give movement to the composition.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The terrace on the 17th floor uses transparent materials to soft the roof structure, with a glazed balcony rail.

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Brazil
Cite: "Bauman Corporate / Studio Arthur Casas" [Bauman Corporate / Studio Arthur Casas] 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894190/bauman-corporate-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

