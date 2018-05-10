World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Woods Bagot
  6. 2017
  7. Short Lane / Woods Bagot

Short Lane / Woods Bagot

  • 17:00 - 10 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Short Lane / Woods Bagot
Save this picture!
Short Lane / Woods Bagot, © Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

© Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein + 34

  • Builder

    Komplete Construction

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Acoustic Logic

  • Landscape

    360 Degree Landscape Architect

  • Electrical/Mechanical/Hydrulic Engineer

    Arrow Consulting

  • Structural Engineer

    D’Ambrosio Consulting

  • Woods Bagot design team

    Domenic Alvaro, Simon Lee, Amy Lee
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. The design proposes a unique mixture of 22 apartments which appeal to the dramatic surrounding lifestyle of Surry Hills on top of a new fine grain retail component on the ground floor that activates the street frontage, existing lanes by introducing a new 'Short Lane' that joins both.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Within the locality heritage items have been identified and carefully taken into consideration during the design process. The height, scale, materiality and architectural expression are designed to complement the adjoining 8 storey, board-formed concrete, Wesley Mission building and the neighbouring 1847 Methodist Church façade and hall.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein
Save this picture!
Level 2 Plan - Section
Level 2 Plan - Section
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The beautifully crafted Beresford Hotel and its courtyard opens towards the existing lane and rear lane retail and entry, and an adapted old Terrace which has been converted to a small food precinct forms part of the site. The terrace featured a graffiti art work which was restored by the original artist and forms part of the new lane entry experience.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The retail spaces are articulated as a series of metal clad framed window bays within a larger framed form. This play with scale allows the double height retail spaces to mediate with the finer grain of the associated terraces and smaller scale commercial buildings at street level enabling a diversity of offers from wellness to quality food.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The varying scale of the retail facades provide the visual framework to accommodate a variety of different internal tenancy divisions without compromising the character of the design or the context. The deep reveal ensures internal tenancy design doesn’t privatise the public domain or reduce the visual weight of the pedestrian scaled façade. This is further articulated with vertical infill elements consisting of glass window, operable screens and ribbed aluminium panels between concrete terraces.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The residential levels above are expressed as a series of horizontal concrete landscaped terraces which stagger across the building elevation with shooting Cilandra and Periwinkle dripping planting create private botanical spaces for the residents. The staggering forms create a natural screen between apartments and justifies a “living building” to the street frontage.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Inside, understated interiors create a sophisticated urban retreat. Exposed concrete ceilings are balanced by the earthy warmth of oak floors.
Short Lane proposes an exemplar for low scale, mixed use city living, seeking to integrate nature within a harsh urban environment.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Sustainability: 
The project adopts good passive environmental design solutions and appropriate use of materials to provide a simple yet effective response to the environmental requirements. A balance of solidity for good thermal performance and glazing for natural daylight is inherent to all facades whilst deep balcony reveals and operable screening provide passive shading and privacy where appropriate.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Operable windows are provided to all rooms including bathrooms which are located along the facade. The communal areas of each apartment including the living, dining and kitchen areas all have good cross ventilation with operable windows at either end of the space. Each living area also has full height sliding glass doors to an outdoor area.

Save this picture!
Urban Gardens - Lane Activation
Urban Gardens - Lane Activation

Substantial landscaping has been included on all levels of the development providing deep soil zones for large vegetation and smaller scale planting areas. The landscape is appropriate to the locality and has been designed to meet minimal water requirements.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

On-site car parking is not provided due to the inner city location, with good access to public transport and direct access to the inner city bike lanes.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Australia
Cite: "Short Lane / Woods Bagot" 10 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894157/short-lane-woods-bagot/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »