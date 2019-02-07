World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Mexico
  5. EURK Buildesign
  6. 2016
  7. Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign

Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign

  • 12:00 - 7 February, 2019
Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign
Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign, © Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

© Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe © Tamara Uribe + 23

  • Architect

    EURK Buildesign

  • Location

    Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

  • Category

    Housing

  • Architects in Charge

    MAA. Roberto Díaz Braga

  • Area

    613.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographer

    Tamara Uribe

  • Collaborators

    Ing. Sergio Canto Payán, Arq. Roxana Cardeña Méndez, Arq. Graciela Barbosa, Ing. Jose Carlos Rodríguez Bernes, Muralista Carlos Segovia.
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Text description provided by the architects. Villa 910 is located inside a housing complex in hotel zone of Cancun, Quintana Roo. Over the last couple of years this particular area has had a growing demand, due to its privileged location between two amazing views, the Caribbean Sea with its crystalline waters and to the Nichupte lagoon, with its unforgettable sunsets.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Villa 910 arises from the union of 2 villas, which were demolished entirely to construct only one villa that could fulfil the client´s spatial needs.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan

The new proposal seeks to reestablish the connection of the landscape between both views, wich were previously interrupted by the housing complex. This was accomplished by creating vertical flows throughout the house. The main element is the staircase, which sets the pace as a generating element in the architectonic program.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The facades respond to the housing complex regulations, yet the form creates a rupture in the general orthogonality of the complex. As for the interior design, the material pallet was abstracted from the coral reefs that surround the location, as a result of this abstraction, vibrant and colorful living spaces were generated troughout the house, concluded with an amazing mural by Carlos Segovia.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Section 01
Section 01

The architectural program of the villa is developed in 4 levels. The basement was destined for the social area and the domestic arrangements, each one with its independent access. The ground floor contains the public areas of the villa; living room, dining room, and kitchen, all together without divisions, creating a free space, in which as soon as you enter you can see the indoor outdoor connection.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The 6 bedrooms are located in the two upper levels. They all have outdoor terraces to enjoy the views that surround them. Leaving the best for last, in the highest level an outdoor pool was constructed next to the master bedroom, it surely is one of the best spots to relax and gaze upon the ocean.

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Project location

About this office
EURK Buildesign
Office

Product:

Concrete

Cite: "Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign" [Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign] 07 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894110/villa-9-10-eurk-buildesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

