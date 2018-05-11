World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. United States
  5. Furman + Keil Architects
  6. 2015
  7. W Residence / Furman + Keil Architects

W Residence / Furman + Keil Architects

  • 13:00 - 11 May, 2018
W Residence / Furman + Keil Architects
W Residence / Furman + Keil Architects, © Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

© Casey Dunn

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. The W Residence overlooks Lady Bird Lake from the 29th floor of a high-rise in the heart of downtown Austin.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Drawing early inspiration from the work of Italian architect Carlo Scarpa, our team used a series of screens and floating ceilings to define finely crafted spaces inside the confines of the concrete shell of the building.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The inherently compressed section of the single floor was reimagined with layers and reliefs, and the space was changed from a completely open “stock” floor plan to a series of more intimate, highly composed spaces.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Precise detailing and extraordinary craftsmanship in waxed steel, patinated brass, plaster, travertine, and various woods create a warm, elegant retreat from the bustling urban activity below. 

Diagram Sketch
Diagram Sketch

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors United States
Cite: "W Residence / Furman + Keil Architects" 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894107/w-residence-furman-plus-keil-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

