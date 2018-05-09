World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. - = + x -
  6. 2009
  Las Bóvedas / - = + x -

Las Bóvedas / - = + x -

  • 11:00 - 9 May, 2018
Las Bóvedas / - = + x -
Las Bóvedas / - = + x -, © Alejandro Patiño
© Alejandro Patiño

© Leonardo Méndez © Leonardo Méndez © Leonardo Méndez © Leonardo Méndez + 20

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. The project is set in a semi-rural area, in the limit of Luque and Asuncion, which are part of a cluster of cities called Gran Asuncion. It is near Ñu Guazú park (a green area of 25 ha.) and the airport. It is situated on high territories which allows cool temperatures and more wind breeze than in urban areas.

Cortesía de - = + x -
Cortesía de - = + x -

Both paired houses lie on a 12m x 36m ground, opening all spaces to the east and west orientation.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Facade Elevation, First floor Plan and Transversal Section
Facade Elevation, First floor Plan and Transversal Section
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

On the lower stage, service spaces are situated in the front, leaving more open space for the social areas, connecting to a yard, under a brick vaulted roof that unifies all spaces of the house in double height. The warmth of the brick texture is enhanced by a brick sky light that hangs from the vault, and acts as a heat chimney.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

On the higher floor there are two volumes, one in the front and one in the back, connected by a light bridge in which the bedrooms are placed, leaving a central space in double height.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The Project is synthetized by two ceramic vaults on a concrete structure which act as water gutters on the ground limits.

Cortesía de - = + x -
Cortesía de - = + x -

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

