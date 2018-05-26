World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Chile
  5. Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
  6. Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 26 May, 2018
Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The new Porcenalosa Showroom in Santiago de Chile is located on Luis Pasteur Avenue, in the district Vitacura, a commercial road within a mainly residential neighborhood. The building was placed slightly below the level of the street, in order to have a direct relationship with it in the two public levels of the building, being a large showcase showing the interior life and referring to the pedestrian. At the same time, the building is linked to the imposing geographical environment of the area, having then a double relationship with the environment: northern street and hills.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Section C
Section C
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The volume is programmatically divided into three floors that are interspersed spatially: the access level is the showroom open to the public, the upper floor are offices, meeting rooms and a large event terrace that opens to the north and south; and the subsoil is the warehouse.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The building has been entirely built in visible reinforced concrete, solving the different spatial realities with a single material: interior, exterior and intermediate spaces, as well as the necessary solar control allowing a high quality building with natural light and low energy consumption. The building opens as a showcase to the south (light) and closes to the north (sun), allowing a controlled interior natural lighting. Finally, the building acts as an expository white cube, which seeks to highlight the exhibited. It is then a building open to the public, that shows the inner life and its link to the environment.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Cite: "Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos" [Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos] 26 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894039/showroom-porcenalosa-grupo-gonzalo-mardones-v-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

