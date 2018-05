Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

+ 29

Architects Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Location 6130 Luis Pasteur Ave. Vitacura, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Builder Salvador Errázuriz

Civil Engineering Ruiz y Saavedra

Plot Area 403,76 m2

Photographs Pablo Casals Aguirre

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The new Porcenalosa Showroom in Santiago de Chile is located on Luis Pasteur Avenue, in the district Vitacura, a commercial road within a mainly residential neighborhood. The building was placed slightly below the level of the street, in order to have a direct relationship with it in the two public levels of the building, being a large showcase showing the interior life and referring to the pedestrian. At the same time, the building is linked to the imposing geographical environment of the area, having then a double relationship with the environment: northern street and hills.

The volume is programmatically divided into three floors that are interspersed spatially: the access level is the showroom open to the public, the upper floor are offices, meeting rooms and a large event terrace that opens to the north and south; and the subsoil is the warehouse.

The building has been entirely built in visible reinforced concrete, solving the different spatial realities with a single material: interior, exterior and intermediate spaces, as well as the necessary solar control allowing a high quality building with natural light and low energy consumption. The building opens as a showcase to the south (light) and closes to the north (sun), allowing a controlled interior natural lighting. Finally, the building acts as an expository white cube, which seeks to highlight the exhibited. It is then a building open to the public, that shows the inner life and its link to the environment.