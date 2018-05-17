Pujol / JSa

+ 16

Architects JSa

Location Tennyson 133, Polanco, Mexico City

Lead Architects Javier Sánchez + Aisha Ballesteros + Micaela de Bernardi

Design Team Selene García, Alma Caballero, Mario I. Gudiño, Andrea Garín, Laura Natividad

Project Year 2017

Photographs Luis Gallardo, Rafael Gamo

Interiors 446 m2

Exterior 510 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We wanted to preserve the essence of the house as a typical dwelling example of the Polanco neighborhood, with a four-deck roof and a garden that surrounds and protects it from the street. In such way, potentializing local labor, workforce, materials and processes.

Pujol, as one of the most important restaurants in Mexico, lead by chef Enrique Olvera, represented a huge challenge. We wanted to communicate an evolution rather than a simple swap from its previous location to the new one. It was not intended to deny the former Pujol, but instead, to take a series of concepts that characterized it, translate them to the new one and develop them to create a richer experience for the costumer.

The guiding concept was to articulate a series of different spaces in a journey through different conditions of light, scale, privacy, visual and spatial integration and interior-exterior interaction. We found opportunities in the pre-existences, adapted them and integrated them by enlarging light inputs, eliminating physical barriers that isolated spaces from each other, and removing false ceilings to reinforce the horizontal character of the project, increasing height in some parts and lowering it in others. All of these actions were made with the intention to provide a round experience with a certain level of intimacy and neighborhood scale.

A continuous indoors-outdoors relationship takes place and makes the customer interact with the outside in most of the spaces, either towards the gardens or towards the orchards. In addition, each space has different furniture arrangements to reinforce these experiences.