  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Mexico
  JSa
  2017
  Pujol / JSa

  11:00 - 17 May, 2018
Pujol / JSa, © Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

© Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Rafael Gamo + 16

  • Architects

    JSa

  • Location

    Tennyson 133, Polanco, Mexico City

  • Lead Architects

    Javier Sánchez + Aisha Ballesteros + Micaela de Bernardi

  • Design Team

    Selene García, Alma Caballero, Mario I. Gudiño, Andrea Garín, Laura Natividad

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Gallardo, Rafael Gamo
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

Text description provided by the architects. We wanted to preserve the essence of the house as a typical dwelling example of the Polanco neighborhood, with a four-deck roof and a garden that surrounds and protects it from the street. In such way, potentializing local labor, workforce, materials and processes.

© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
General Ground Floor
General Ground Floor
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

Pujol, as one of the most important restaurants in Mexico, lead by chef Enrique Olvera, represented a huge challenge. We wanted to communicate an evolution rather than a simple swap from its previous location to the new one. It was not intended to deny the former Pujol, but instead, to take a series of concepts that characterized it, translate them to the new one and develop them to create a richer experience for the costumer.

© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

The guiding concept was to articulate a series of different spaces in a journey through different conditions of light, scale, privacy, visual and spatial integration and interior-exterior interaction. We found opportunities in the pre-existences, adapted them and integrated them by enlarging light inputs, eliminating physical barriers that isolated spaces from each other, and removing false ceilings to reinforce the horizontal character of the project, increasing height in some parts and lowering it in others. All of these actions were made with the intention to provide a round experience with a certain level of intimacy and neighborhood scale.

A Section
A Section
B Section
B Section

A continuous indoors-outdoors relationship takes place and makes the customer interact with the outside in most of the spaces, either towards the gardens or towards the orchards. In addition, each space has different furniture arrangements to reinforce these experiences.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

