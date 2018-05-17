World
i

i

i

i

i

TA-THA-TA Studio / ASWA

  • 20:00 - 17 May, 2018
TA-THA-TA Studio / ASWA
TA-THA-TA Studio / ASWA, © Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

© Phuttipan Aswakool

  • Architects

    ASWA

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

  • Construction

    JS Planning

  • Clients

    TA-THA-TA

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Text description provided by the architects. ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) realized a studio with a collaged metal mesh façade for TA-THA-TA, a functional but playful Thai brand bag, in Bangkok, Thailand. The project holds a 120 m2 with 3.5 floors where first floor occupied by stocks. On second floor was used for assembling and a studio located on third floor with mezzanine level for rest space.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The small and narrow site has an existing big tree in the front of the property that contributes shading and great view for studio. With 4 meter width, the studio with a high gable roof tends to deflect the sun heat and provided extra and relaxed space for studio. Due to the limitation, a toilet is located in the middle of stairway to allow natural ventilation for every floor

Section A
Section A

Variation of metal meshes was selected as a main material for a collaged façade which refers to TA-THA-TA’s identity which is collaborated design between architect and client. By providing a pattern outline, from architect and client selected a mesh pattern to complete a design. A full height window behind façade of studio and assembly area overlooks a variation pattern and serenity of a big tree. For interior decoration, ASWA providing space and materials finished, and furniture completed by TA-THA-TA to showcase their genuine identity.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Thailand
