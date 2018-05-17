TA-THA-TA Studio / ASWA

+ 29

Architects ASWA

Location Bangkok, Thailand

Lead Architects Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

Construction JS Planning

Clients TA-THA-TA

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Phuttipan Aswakool

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) realized a studio with a collaged metal mesh façade for TA-THA-TA, a functional but playful Thai brand bag, in Bangkok, Thailand. The project holds a 120 m2 with 3.5 floors where first floor occupied by stocks. On second floor was used for assembling and a studio located on third floor with mezzanine level for rest space.

The small and narrow site has an existing big tree in the front of the property that contributes shading and great view for studio. With 4 meter width, the studio with a high gable roof tends to deflect the sun heat and provided extra and relaxed space for studio. Due to the limitation, a toilet is located in the middle of stairway to allow natural ventilation for every floor

Variation of metal meshes was selected as a main material for a collaged façade which refers to TA-THA-TA’s identity which is collaborated design between architect and client. By providing a pattern outline, from architect and client selected a mesh pattern to complete a design. A full height window behind façade of studio and assembly area overlooks a variation pattern and serenity of a big tree. For interior decoration, ASWA providing space and materials finished, and furniture completed by TA-THA-TA to showcase their genuine identity.