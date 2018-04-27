World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. India
  5. Funktion Design
  6. 2017
  7. Funktion Design Studio / Funktion Design

Funktion Design Studio / Funktion Design

  • 19:00 - 27 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Funktion Design Studio / Funktion Design
Save this picture!
Funktion Design Studio / Funktion Design, © Adarsha R
© Adarsha R

© Adarsha R © Adarsha R © Adarsha R © Adarsha R + 27

  • Architects

    Funktion Design

  • Location

    Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

  • Lead Architect

    Madhusudhan Sridhar

  • Design Team

    Monika Revankar, Pradhan Biddappa, Haridas

  • Area

    3000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adarsha R

  • Structural Design

    Manjunath and Company

  • Fabricator

    Jayanth

  • Contractor

    Dalavai Infrastructure
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adarsha R
© Adarsha R

Text description provided by the architects. Building an office and studio for one’s own architecture practice is a challenging and an exciting prospect at the same time. When Funktion Design set out to build their own studio, they wanted to bring to the fore, a strong conceptual ideation and structural exploration that they have hallmarked in all their projects to date. The layout accommodating Funktion Design is a South facing site, 40 feet x 40 feet in dimension and located in a bustling residential area of Sanjaynagar, Bangalore characterized by dense low rise housing with very little distance between adjoining buildings.

Save this picture!
© Adarsha R
© Adarsha R

The site is skirted by two voluminous Gulmohar trees along the road canopying at around 9-10m from the ground and offering their woody charm to an otherwise concrete neighborhood. The best light and ventilation is available in the upper reaches of these high-density sites. The design strategy, therefore, evolved as a response to this site context as well as a reinterpretation of the program of an architecture office typology. The office spreads across the top two floors of the building.

The topmost floor comprises of meeting rooms, conference hall, and reception that essentially forms the public face of the studio; and the floor below embodies the studio workstations aligned fascinatingly in level with the Gulmohar canopy outside. These two floors are expressed as a large aluminum-clad box placed on a concrete portal at an 8m level and open out into long balconies (facing the road) with recycled teak wood louvers to cut off the harshness of the South Sun. At the level below, hangs a glass-walled re-adaptable plywood floor mezzanine suspended from the concrete portal, which currently is being used as an art gallery. This social space still remains in the pipeline for future expansion.

Save this picture!
© Adarsha R
© Adarsha R

Funktion Design is an expression of an interesting structural language. The main supporting structure is cast by three 9m x 8m concrete portals on which three steel portals form the framework supporting the steel deck roofs of the studio level and the meeting zone. The mezzanine gallery suspended from the concrete portal is expressed to look like a translucent lantern covered with vertical wooden louvers that act as a climate screen. The three large concrete portals reminisce the structural expression of brutalist masters of the 60s.  Widening at the top and tapering in all three dimensions gives the audience the impression of an animal’s limbs. The subtle changes in dimensions along the cross section render an ingenious delicacy to an otherwise large scale.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The material palette consists primarily of concrete, steel, and wood. The use of recycled teak wood sourced from old demolished houses and the organic earthy finish of the concrete portals left in their raw form expresses skilled workmanship and an intuitive execution process with very basic formwork and resources. The white painted steel deck roof and structural member emanate a constant rhythm through the interior spaces. All the interior cabinetry and wall inner cladding are polished plywood.The flooring has been done using green kota stone in the studio and recycled wood in the meeting areas complimenting other natural materials.

Save this picture!
© Adarsha R
© Adarsha R

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices India
Cite: "Funktion Design Studio / Funktion Design" 27 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893285/funktion-design-studio-funktion-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »