  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. kurosawa kawara-ten
  6. 2016
  7. House for Y / kurosawa kawara-ten

House for Y / kurosawa kawara-ten

  • 22:00 - 30 April, 2018
House for Y / kurosawa kawara-ten
House for Y / kurosawa kawara-ten, © Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

© Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura + 24

  • Architects

    kurosawa kawara-ten

  • Location

    Ichihara, Japan

  • Lead Architect

    Kenichi Kurosawa

  • Structural Engineer

    Sudo Masataka

  • Area

    89.02 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. Housing developments and family member
The site of this house was a housing development which had passed around 40 years since the area had started selling. There are over 400 houses but they have no value as a property and people who are living in are not so young anymore. The demands of client are: an over 330 square meter land space and enough distances from neighbors for a better privacy. Then the site was thought as the better conditions because of the low price of land and the density of the development.

Site Plan (closeup)
Site Plan (closeup)

Suburban housing development it seems is dying out in Japan. But if we can think as the sense of this client, it is one of the best places for young generations to live because it is able to buy the lots at a very low price and surrounded by the rich nature although it takes around 30 minutes to city area.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Plan
At first, it started being planned as a patio-styled and 115 square meter of the floor area. But there is a restriction about the cliff. At this time, it was impossible to build on the half side of the lot. Then the first patio plan was split into two L shapes and the one was put on to another. It makes a pilotis under the cantilevered 2nd floor and the wide balcony upon the master bedroom. There is the living room over the garage it is split the husband’s library from the family spaces. The entrance hall is also the staircase it is planned as the passage with living room to each rooms. Maximizing family spaces and spaces for moving on the other hand minimizing personal spaces.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

It needs the high side window makes interior lighter because there is no window on the north side wall. As if the window popped up from the roof. And it is created as surround the pillars by the glasses. It seems like the lantern of this development in the night time.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Old and new wealthy suburban life
It is not true efficiency and convenience creates wealthy life and rich culture. It growing the population who are living far away from the nature and are not able to feel the changing seasons or weather in their life. The quantity of stimulus is thought as the most important index of the life. Communication, art and culture or uniqueness and diversity, as though they didn’t need anymore.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

The enough privacy makes people open. Water shower in hot summer, sit in front of fire in cold winter, drinking a cup of coffee, looking swinging trees in the nice breeze. This house was planned for such an old and new wealth suburban life style.

A-A Section
A-A Section
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
B-B Section
B-B Section

Products:

Wood Steel Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
