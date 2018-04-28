World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. RKD Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Albany / RKD Architects

The Albany / RKD Architects

  13:00 - 28 April, 2018
The Albany / RKD Architects
The Albany / RKD Architects, © Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray

  • Structural

    Eireng Consulting Engineers

  • Quantity Surveyor

    KMCS Cost Consultants

  • M&E Engineers

    Ramsay Cox & Associates

  • Contractor

    Halton Construction
    More Specs
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Text description provided by the architects. In the front lawn of a Regency villa, the new home is a modernist pavilion, re-interpreting the seaside villa. Visually distinct, utilising an eclectic mix of materials and interventions to navigate its spectacular aspect, the design is deferential to its surrogate neighbour. Recessed to one corner of the site, the existing residence retains views through the site and Howth beyond, while the new structure frames new vistas across Dublin Bay.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The site has been considerably lowered, forming a garden of seclusion and privacy, accessible from all bedrooms. The upper level is transparent, open plan and sub-divisible, continually retaining a visual relationship to the sea. A reinforced concrete frame frees the façade, crafted from a seamless ribbon of glass across main upper floor elevations, floating above a ground floor plinth reminiscent of the seawall and evokes the Martello towers along the coastline.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Ground + First floor plan
Ground + First floor plan
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Our client was determined to have a home that would be modern and timeless, yet sympathetic to its context, the first new buildings along the Monkstown promenade in 150 years. The building is a seamless amalgamation of natural materials and craftsmanship, modern amenities and renewable technologies.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

Cite: "The Albany / RKD Architects" 28 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893229/the-albany-rkd-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

