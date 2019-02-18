World
Self+ / Kube Arquitetura
Self+ / Kube Arquitetura, © João Magnus
© João Magnus

© João Magnus

  • Architect

    Kube Arquitetura

  • Location

    Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Category

    Showroom

  • Lead Architect

    Juliana Neves

  • Team

    Bárbara Mingozzi, Carolina Magoga, Ivna Reis, Lucia Santoro, Raphaela Fogaça

  • Area

    42.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    João Magnus

  • Work

    Paulo Paiva

  • Business Management

    Richa Arquitetura

  • Visual Merchandising

    100 Norma Porduções e Wish
    • More Specs Less Specs
© João Magnus
© João Magnus

Text description provided by the architects. For the physical store of the label Self+, in Botafogo, one of the most bohemian neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro, we used the persona who inspires the brand to create the concept of the store design.

The persona is a woman in a search of self-knowledgeand that reflect the way she presents herself to the world. To reflect it in the concept of the store, the furniture is modular and flexible what allows transformations according to theproducts available, brand  transformations and renovation.

© João Magnus
© João Magnus

The inside was build up from separate pieces like they were found in different trips.

The walls are painted with geometric forms in different colors as a metaphor for the woman who is always changing.

© João Magnus
© João Magnus
Plan
Plan

The materials have been chosen to evoke memories and affection and the plants bring a touch of nature inside. One of the Clothes Rack has a triangle shape, thatrepresets harmony and balance.

The façade have window only on one side and it can transform conforming to the seasons, the collection and the brand position. On the left a living room was projected where you can seat, change books on the collaborative shelf or just wait for someone.

© João Magnus
© João Magnus
Section A
Section A

It is made by metal panels that are able to receive plants and decorative elements and never look the same reinforcing the concept of reinvent according to new discoveries.

