Self+ / Kube Arquitetura

+ 11

Architect Kube Arquitetura

Location Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Category Showroom

Lead Architect Juliana Neves

Team Bárbara Mingozzi, Carolina Magoga, Ivna Reis, Lucia Santoro, Raphaela Fogaça

Area 42.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs João Magnus

Work Paulo Paiva

Business Management Richa Arquitetura

Visual Merchandising 100 Norma Porduções e Wish

Text description provided by the architects. For the physical store of the label Self+, in Botafogo, one of the most bohemian neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro, we used the persona who inspires the brand to create the concept of the store design.

The persona is a woman in a search of self-knowledgeand that reflect the way she presents herself to the world. To reflect it in the concept of the store, the furniture is modular and flexible what allows transformations according to theproducts available, brand transformations and renovation.

The inside was build up from separate pieces like they were found in different trips.

The walls are painted with geometric forms in different colors as a metaphor for the woman who is always changing.

The materials have been chosen to evoke memories and affection and the plants bring a touch of nature inside. One of the Clothes Rack has a triangle shape, thatrepresets harmony and balance.

The façade have window only on one side and it can transform conforming to the seasons, the collection and the brand position. On the left a living room was projected where you can seat, change books on the collaborative shelf or just wait for someone.

It is made by metal panels that are able to receive plants and decorative elements and never look the same reinforcing the concept of reinvent according to new discoveries.