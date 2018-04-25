World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Portugal
  5. Branco-DelRio Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. ‘Redondo’ Building / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

‘Redondo’ Building / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 25 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
‘Redondo’ Building / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos
Save this picture!
‘Redondo’ Building / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos, © do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

© do mal o menos © do mal o menos © do mal o menos © do mal o menos + 43

  • Collaborators

    Gerson Rei

  • Surveiller

    André Leão

  • Structure Engineering

    Em Branco, Engenharia

  • Electrical Installations

    Fernando Canha

  • Mechanical Installation

    Iberconcept
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. The "Redondo" is the last of a row of four buildings built at the beginning of the 20th century in the center of Coimbra. Its cylindrical shape responds to the oblique cross between two streets, and gives the building a certain singularity and its name. The original organization in two independent houses: an apartment on the ground floor and a house with two floors and garret on the upper level, was maintained.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

The original layouts were very fragmented: several small rooms around a large hall. Their high ceilings conferred the inside space a characteristic sense of verticality.
The intervention is based in 3+1 operations:

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

1. Through a series of precise cuts on the walls connecting the vertical ones, the horizontal space is introduced, whereas the original room proportions are kept readable on the ceilings. The resulting space is the sequence of the original ones, with its rhythms of windows, doors, details, lights and shadows.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

2. All the infrastructures are integrated and hidden to maintain the original character of space. The result gives the feeling that nothing was done.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Planta - 2° Pavimento
Planta - 2° Pavimento
Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

3. All the practical functions are solved with a series of free standing pieces: furniture. The reduced materiality of all these objects (built on oak and sucupira wood) give the whole a certain unity and balance. 

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

+1. On the original garret, the elimination of a whole roof plane creates an uncovered patio. An ambiguous space between inside and outside, open and private, with a beautiful view of the city.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "‘Redondo’ Building / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos" [Edifício Redondo / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos] 25 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893108/redondo-building-branco-delrio-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »