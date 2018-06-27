World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Andyrahman Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Graha Lakon / Andyrahman Architect

Graha Lakon / Andyrahman Architect

  • 22:00 - 27 June, 2018
Graha Lakon / Andyrahman Architect
Graha Lakon / Andyrahman Architect, © Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

© Mansyur Hasan

© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

Text description provided by the architects. In Javanese, lakon means the main actor, or the protagonist. The title was chosen due to its design process and its execution whose client is the main actor. He is being center of attention since the design process until the execution. Since the beginning, the client collects ethnic wood material which he dreams to use it as architectural element of his building. therefore, it becomes element for one area of the façade of the building.

© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

The client also arranges the furniture and the other element for this office by himself (still also with the architect’s direction) to execute this Graha Lakon (laras-kontras, lawas-kontemporer) or (harmony-contrast, old-fashioned-contemporary).

© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

From the outside, harmony-contrary element can be seen from the juxtaposition of brick material and the ethnic wood panels with random impression. Both elements were neatly arranged and contained of small panels, but we can find its contrary power within the arrangement between the organized and the random. It happened also in the juxtaposition of bricks and the contemporary element (concrete, glass, iron), as the locality and globality (which actually contrary) come together but still can be harmony in this design. Thus made both tension and intimacy come up within them.

© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

About this office
Andyrahman Architect
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Graha Lakon / Andyrahman Architect" 27 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893043/graha-lakon-andyrahman-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

