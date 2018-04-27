World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Tres birds workshop
  6. 2013
  7. Swoon Art House / Tres birds workshop

Swoon Art House / Tres birds workshop

  • 09:00 - 27 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Swoon Art House / Tres birds workshop
Save this picture!
Swoon Art House / Tres birds workshop, © Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

© Brooks Freehill © Brooks Freehill © Brooks Freehill © Brooks Freehill + 43

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

Text description provided by the architects. Unity, wholeness, infinite: the circle holds particular significance in ancient and modern culture, symbolizing that which is without a beginning or an end. It is eternal.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

Emphasizing circular energy and the bond between art and architecture, this 7,000 sf private artist’s residency for Boulder artist, Rebecca DiDomenico, marks North Boulder with a new iconic landmark.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

This Earth-inspired project is energized using 100% renewable resources, demonstrating fossil-free potential of the built environment. Four vertical geothermal wells were installed to transfer the Earth’s energy to the building’s heating and cooling system. A solar electric roof on the carport generates energy for interior LED lighting and electricity. To test the energy efficiency of the structure, a Home Energy Rating System (HERS) was performed, ranking it in the 74th percentile and exceeding code requirements by three times.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

The structure was built using 200 tons of rammed Earth, a composite of regional dirt and pigments, compressed into 30” thick walls. This adds significant thermal mass to the building’s whole, optimal for temperature regulation. Bearing the structural load, these dense walls allow the space to exist free from obstructions, ideal for a simplified interior and exhibiting artwork.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

Natural details were assembled to finish the space. Floors were ground to the point of reaching their natural polish and stacked black river rocks make up the bathroom walls. Spanish Cedar as well as reclaimed railroad boxcar flooring blend the building’s Earth tones with the stark white walls.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

Creativity was given free reign. Working closely with the client on creative collaboration and holding a space for imaginative and conceptual thinking to occur, all ideas were allowed limitless space to expand. tres birds workshop then applied methodical contractions, while honing the client’s desired result and meeting budget as well as physical constraints.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

Fulfilling a sense of wholeness, the design of the two-building structure is based on circular patterns. The ends of the buildings were created using tilt-up concrete walls and were poured on site. Windows cut into perfect circles create portals to the outside and allow for heavy light penetration inside.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

Swoon is a project that pays homage to the beauty of nature in both energy usage and aesthetics, proving sustainable design can result in a space that is both elegant and comfortable.

Save this picture!
© Brooks Freehill
© Brooks Freehill

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Swoon Art House / Tres birds workshop" 27 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893022/swoon-art-house-tres-birds-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »