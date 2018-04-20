World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Perkins+Will
  6. 2013
  Cidade Jardim House / Perkins+Will

Cidade Jardim House / Perkins+Will

  • 09:00 - 20 April, 2018
Cidade Jardim House / Perkins+Will
Cidade Jardim House / Perkins+Will, © Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

  • Paisagismo

    Gil Fialho

  • Luminotécnica

    IX Studio

  • Engenharia

    CPA

  • Ar-Condicionado

    Logitec

  • Elétrica e Hidráulica

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Segurança

    ICTS

  • Áudio, Vídeo E Automação

    Fábio Oguri
© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the Cidade Jardim Residence was designed by Perkins+Will to offer a perfect balance between nature and construction.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Built in an approximately 1200m² terrain with considerable declivity, the project uses solutions commonly found in country homes to create a soothing atmosphere in the turbulent, chaotic scene from the big city. The connection between the house’s well defined volumes and it’s broad garden is the major agent in this design’s conception.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

No térreo, o primeiro volume concentra as áreas comuns como sala de estar, cozinha, churrasqueira, piscina e jardim. Apoiado perpendicularmente no primeiro, o segundo volume abriga as áreas íntimas, como quartos e suítes.

Lower Level
Lower Level

The second pavement’s facade faces the east direction, receiving the morning sunlight, vital for the residentes well-being and life quality. Caractherising this facade was also a primordial need in this project. The wood pannels that stand across it can be completely opened - enabling the connection with the exterior’s natural elements – or closed, privileging privacy.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Privacy, by its turn, was a main point in the organization of the ground floor program. The cars and guests entrances are located in the house’s underground, directly connected to the street. The ground floor is located nine feet above the street level as a strategy to prevent inconveniences like noise and pollution, or even the need for big security walls that would confine the space.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Entering the house, the visitors go up a staircase that leads to the main entrance in the ground floor, where they can find not only the guest receiving area, but also the staircase to the private pavement. The staircase by itself is one of the design’s highlights in this project, combining metalic structure with wooded steps alongside a concrete hollow brick wall that allows the entrance of natural light.

Section B-B
Section B-B

The project used materials such as wood, slatted concrete, plaster and soapstone to create a warm, pleasant environment without loosing the the sofisticated visual proposed by the volumetries.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Designed by Gil Fialho, the landscaping opted for an exuberant vegetation with local species, contributing directly to the main goal: to create an urban residence with countryside traits.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Cidade Jardim House / Perkins+Will" [Residência Cidade Jardim / Perkins+Will] 20 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892988/cidade-jardim-house-perkins-plus-will/> ISSN 0719-8884

