Croft Residence / AUX Architecture

General Contractor SD Construction

Structural Engineer Oks'n Associates

Client Rebel Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. West Hollywood Residence by AUX Architecture: This single-family home, designed by Brian Wickersham and his firm, AUX Architecture, was designed to meet the economic demands of maximizing square footage while preserving indoor-outdoor living. A roof garden provides additional outdoor space that was otherwise displaced by the building footprint.

The material shift of white stucco against gray Equitone fiber cement board panels is intended to read as if the gray mass is being cut away to reveal the museum quality white interior – like a box with incisions made into it. A balcony off the master bathroom is the perfect example.

Challenged by a lot only 40 feet wide, the residence features living spaces all designed to open to the outside. An existing pool on the site was reduced in size and left in place so the main living spaces open to it. This West Hollywood residence is the result of an architect and developer relationship gone wonderfully right.

The productive collaboration between Wickersham and developer David Bilfeld of Rebel Construction was established by discussions about the qualities of modernism, light, openness, clean design, and inside-outside living, resulting in a revelation for Bilfeld: a solidified love for modernism. The project took shape at high speed, as it was designed and submitted for permits in a two-week span (in order to submit before a new city zoning requirement took effect).