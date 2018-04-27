World
  3. Virtual Reality Opens Up New Possibilities for Historic Preservation

Virtual Reality Opens Up New Possibilities for Historic Preservation

Virtual Reality Opens Up New Possibilities for Historic Preservation, via Google
In partnership with a 3D laser-scanning nonprofit called CyArk, Google Arts & Culture began the Open Heritage Project, a new chapter for historic preservation in the form of virtual reality. By using advanced 3D laser scanning technology, high-res drone photography, and DSLR cameras, CyArk can virtually recreate historic architecture to be more easily explored and restored.

via Google
So far, the Open Heritage Project has digitally conserved 25 landmarks across 18 different countries. One of these digital wonders is the Ananda Ok Kyaung temple in Bagan, Myanmar, which was successfully laser mapped before it succumbed to an earthquake in 2016.

Historically preserved virtual reality can be experienced via virtual reality headsets, computers, or mobile devices by downloading the Google Arts and Culture mobile app. Explore the Open Heritage Project, here.

via Google
News via: The Verge.

